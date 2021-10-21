Strictly Come Dancing is responsible for bringing glitz and glamour into our living rooms every Saturday night – but which of the 2021 judges are cha-cha-chinging all the way to the bank?

Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood all have interests away from the BBC ballroom.

So which has the highest bank balance?

Read on and we’ll tell you.

Shirley, Anton, Craig and Motsi are cha-cha-chinging all the way to the bank (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: What is Craig Revel Horwood’s net worth?

Craig is thought to earn an estimated £110,000 for each series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Add to that his regular TV appearances on shows such as Loose Women, where he’s part of the Loose Men gang, and his annual salary skyrockets to £300k, The Sun reports.

Away from the ballroom, Craig appears in panto and West End musicals.

He’s also published three autobiographies that bring in a pretty penny.

And, in a 2009 interview with the Financial Times, he admitted: “Strictly has changed my life financially.”

Craig admitted that his “assets and turnover” at the tine were worth more than £1m.

He added: “And I don’t have any plans to slow down.”

Indeed, in the 12 years that have passed, Craig’s only been more in demand, doubtless making the panel’s Mr Nasty a multi-millionaire.

What is Shirley Ballas worth?

Shirley joined the BBC dance show in 2017, taking over from Len Goodman.

Except she didn’t take over his £250k salary when she accepted the head judge role.

Instead, it’s thought she was paid £180k for the series – £70k less than Len.

In 2018, it was reported that her salary was brought into line with Len’s, closing the gender pay gap.

And, while sources claimed she was “thrilled”, there was someone on the panel who wasn’t.

In an interview at the time with The Sun, Craig said he thought Shirley should be on less than his old pal Len.

Craig said: “I think women should be paid the same as men. That’s for sure.

“But what would you say to a woman coming in after you’ve been in the job for 15 years when they’ve done absolutely nothing to earn it? I don’t think that’s right.”

Like it or not, Shirley is thought to have quite the nest egg tucked away, with her net worth quoted at £3.8m according to The Sun.

The judges play an integral role in the dance show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: What is Anton Du Beke worth?

Anton’s thought to have had quite the pay rise for his promotion to the judging panel, so it’s no wonder he’s always smiling.

As a dancer, it’s thought he would’ve been paid around £50,000 per series.

However, he also raked in another £65k from his professional tours and £12k for his team up with Alton Towers.

When he signed up to replace Bruno Tonioli this year, it was reported that he would be “paid handsomely”.

And, if the figures are to be believed, he’s more than tripled his earnings.

It’s claimed that Anton is earning between £175k and £200k for this series.

A source told The Sun: “[Anton] and many of the other dancers felt that they were underpaid but now he can’t complain.”

As a result, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Anton is thought to be worth around £8m.

What is Motsi Mabuse’s net worth?

Motsi‘s is a litte harder to calculate given that much of her work up until Strictly took place overseas.

It’s thought she as offered a starting salary of £200k when she joined the Strictly judging panel in 2019.

Add to that the money her German dance school brings in and her Weight Watchers team up and it’s thought Motsi’s annual income tips £325k.

However, according to marriedbiography.com, she has a lot more than that in the bank.

It’s claimed she has a net worth of around £8.5m.

Much of that would’ve racked up over the years she’s appeared on German Strictly equivalent Let’s Dance.

She joined in 2007 as a pro dancer, graduating much like Anton to the judging panel in 2011.

As well as being a judge on Strictly, Motsi continues to sit on the Let’s Dance panel.

