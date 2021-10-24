The Strictly Come Dancing result has leaked leaving viewers furious that it has happened again.

The ballroom dancing show broadcasts live on Saturday evenings – but isn’t actually live on Sundays for the results show.

The Strictly Come Dancing result leak has enraged viewers (Credit: BBC)

Instead it is filmed just an hour after the Saturday night show finishes.

As a result the results of the public vote are revealed to a select few people.

And unfortunately for fans eagerly awaiting Sunday night’s Strictly show, those few don’t always keep it to themselves.

Now the results of this weekend’s show have leaked on social media – as well as the bottom two.

Entertainment Daily! is choosing not to share the names of the celebrities.

And fans are furious once again that the show has been spoiled for them – and surprised at the outcome.

Strictly Come Dancing result leak leaves viewers furious

One said: “Thanks. No point in watching now. Why ruin it?”

A second said: “Now that’s a surprise!”

A third said: “Can I just ask those of you out there that look at the results early, please don’t post it, we all like the results show guessing who’s gone home.”

Anton du Beke gets Oti’s name wrong on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, as the weeks go on, new judge Anton du Beke is winning over viewers who want him to stay.

Despite some criticism last night for appearing to forget Oti Mabuse’s name – calling her “Ottie” – many viewers loved Anton’s judging technique.

One person said on Twitter: “Keep Anton please!!!! Anton makes the balance on the judging panel perfect! His comments are so pertinent.”

Another wrote: “Loving Strictly #Strictly please keep Anton as a judge Bruno [Tonioli] is just annoying.”

A third added: “Anton is a really good addition to the panel. Always gives constructive criticism and doesn’t hold back with praise.”

