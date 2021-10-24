strictly come dancing result leak comp
TV

Strictly Come Dancing result LEAKS leaving fans furious

The results are all over social media

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

The Strictly Come Dancing result has leaked leaving viewers furious that it has happened again.

The ballroom dancing show broadcasts live on Saturday evenings – but isn’t actually live on Sundays for the results show.

Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing
The Strictly Come Dancing result leak has enraged viewers (Credit: BBC)

Instead it is filmed just an hour after the Saturday night show finishes.

As a result the results of the public vote are revealed to a select few people.

And unfortunately for fans eagerly awaiting Sunday night’s Strictly show, those few don’t always keep it to themselves.

Read more: Which Strictly professionals have married, split and survived the Strictly curse?

Now the results of this weekend’s show have leaked on social media – as well as the bottom two.

Entertainment Daily! is choosing not to share the names of the celebrities.

And fans are furious once again that the show has been spoiled for them – and surprised at the outcome.

Strictly Come Dancing result leak leaves viewers furious

One said: “Thanks. No point in watching now. Why ruin it?”

A second said: “Now that’s a surprise!”

A third said: “Can I just ask those of you out there that look at the results early, please don’t post it, we all like the results show guessing who’s gone home.”

Anton du Beke gets Oti's name wrong on Strictly
Anton du Beke gets Oti’s name wrong on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, as the weeks go on, new judge Anton du Beke is winning over viewers who want him to stay.

Despite some criticism last night for appearing to forget Oti Mabuse’s name – calling her “Ottie” – many viewers loved Anton’s judging technique.

Read more: Strictly: The professionals who have quit the show – and the reasons why they left

One person said on Twitter: “Keep Anton please!!!! Anton makes the balance on the judging panel perfect! His comments are so pertinent.”

Another wrote: “Loving Strictly #Strictly please keep Anton as a judge Bruno [Tonioli] is just annoying.”

A third added: “Anton is a really good addition to the panel. Always gives constructive criticism and doesn’t hold back with praise.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

tom daley one show
Tom Daley’s The One Show appearance slammed by viewers as he makes debut
emmerdale andrea tate alive comp
Emmerdale: Andrea Tate is ALIVE and under police protection, fan theory insists
William and Kate holiday
Prince William and Kate Middleton holiday abroad with children during half-term
Robson Green on ‘old love’ that helped him turn his life around after drink and drugs battle
Katie Price ‘breaks silence’ on drink-drive car crash as she’s ‘taking full responsibility’
coronation street winter comp
5 Coronation Street storylines to look forward to this winter