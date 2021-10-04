James Jordan found fame as a pro dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, but today (October 4) it appears he’s in the running to take over from John Barrowman on Dancing on Ice.

ITV has announced that Barrowman won’t be returning to the ice skating show this winter.

And, as rumours fly about who could take his place, James is currently the bookies’ odds-on favourite with odds of 4/7 at Betfair.

So would James be a good addition to the ice panel? He certainly isn’t shy when it comes to voicing his opinions, as fans of Strictly Come Dancing will know.

Could James Jordan make a move from the Strictly ballroom to the ice rink? (Credit: Splash News)

Why did James Jordan leave Strictly Come Dancing?

James, who is 43, joined Strictly in 2006, with the 2013 series being his last.

In his penultimate year, James secured his highest finish ever.

He came second in series 10 when he was partnered with Denise Van Outen.

But the Strictly Glitter Ball never quite managed to fall into James’ hands, and he stepped down after being offered a “reduced role” in the show.

At the time, a show spokesperson said they wanted James to stay on to take part in specials such as Children in Need.

“It wasn’t to be partnered with a celebrity, but it was to be involved in specials such as Children in Need, that sort of thing.

“But he declined that. He was offered a reduced role on the show.”

James took to Twitter to confirm the story was true.

“Yes, it’s true I WILL NOT be returning to BURN THE FLOOR… Sorry, I mean Strictly Come Dancing.

Now he sits in residence as the show’s unofficial fifth judge on Twitter.

Every Saturday night, he delivers his verdict on the performances, with fans flocking to his social media account to see what he’s said.

Which would surely stand him in good stead for Dancing on Ice…

James and Alex won Dancing on Ice in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Will James join the Dancing on Ice panel?

James started dancing at the age of 13, turning professional with wife Ola in 2000.

In 2010, he was a choreographer on So You Think You Can Dance and he finished third in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

In early 2019, James joined Dancing on Ice as a contestant – a show that he won with pro partner Alexandra Schauman.

Shortly after he lifted the trophy, judge Jason Gardiner quit the show, with James being touted as the bookies’ favourite to take over.

A source close to James told The Sun: “It’s unlikely to happen, although he’d love the role.”

As it turned out, it didn’t happen, with John Barrowman joining the panel instead.

But could we see James on the panel when it returns in 2022?

Well, Betfair seems to think so.

Spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “With John Barrowman departing the show, outspoken former winner of Dancing on Ice and former Strictly star James Jordan is odds-on at 4/7 to replace the Torchwood actor.

“He is the clear favourite for the role.”

James and his wife Ola Jordan during their Strictly days (Credit: Splash News)

When did James Jordan marry Strictly star Ola? Do they have kids?

James and Ola tied the knot on October 12 2003, which means they’ll soon have been married for 18 years.

The pair also have a daughter, Ella, together. She is two.

James and Ola have previously opened up about their struggle to conceive, which eventually led to them having IVF.

“I would love to be a mum with all my heart and I just thought it would happen naturally,” said Ola at the time.

“I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me, that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right.

“But for us it just hasn’t happened like that,” she told Hello!.

James also admitted that IVF was a “long process, a big waiting game and a really stressful time” while speaking to The Sun.

The couple both admit they were “mega-fortunate that it happened first time”.

“IVF is a wonderful thing,” he added. “There are so many people out there who want but can’t have children and can’t do it naturally.”

James Jordan with his dad Allan (Credit: ITV)

Heartbreak over his dad’s illness

James lost his beloved dad Allan to cancer earlier this year.

Opening up about his cancer diagnosis on Loose Women, James said he began grieving the moment he found out his dad’s cancer was terminal.

James said: “I think I started grieving the day I found out he was going to die, so I was grieving for about a year.

“Then obviously we lost him and then you start grieving again. It’s the worst thing I’ve ever been through.”

He added: “I cried pretty much every day for a year. And I have no shame in saying that. My dad was one of my closest friends and I’ll miss him every day.”

