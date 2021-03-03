Jake Quickenden shows off baby son on Lorraine
TV

Jake Quickenden’s son makes TV debut on Lorraine as viewers gush

Jake recently became a dad for the first time

By Rebecca Carter

Jake Quickenden showed off his baby son on Lorraine today and viewers couldn’t get enough.

The Dancing On Ice star became a dad last week after his girlfriend Sophie Church gave birth to baby Leo Oliver Quickenden.

On Tuesday’s Lorraine, Leo made his TV debut as Jake and Sophie opened up on having a newborn.

Jake Quickenden son on Lorraine
Jake Quickenden showed off his baby son on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

What did Jake Quickenden say about his son?

During the chat, Jake opened up about the trolling he’s received since welcoming Leo.

Read more: New dad Jake Quickenden reveals touching tribute to his late brother

Jake revealed he was even trolled for naming his baby boy after his late brother, Oliver.

He said: “For me, Oliver was my best mate and I’ll always go on about him because the more I talk about Oliver his memory lives on.

“That’s what we wanted to do with Leo.

“I feel with a lot of people when they’ve had a child, they name them after their grandparents or parents that they might have lost.

“It’s a natural thing to do but these trolls thought it was me trying to get attention.”

He added: “I think we give trolls, I do especially, too much of a spotlight.

“I’m just going to try and stop doing that.”

Jake Quickenden on Lorraine
The star hit back at trolls (Credit: ITV)

What else did Jake say?

Jake concluded: “I don’t understand why somebody would hate on, not only a newborn baby but also somebody they’ve never met.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me. It is really upsetting but we’ve tried to not let it tarnish the moment because I haven’t stopped smiling.

“My face is killing me.”

Meanwhile, viewers gushed over Jake, Sophie and little Leo on Twitter.

One person said: “What a beautiful baby and a lovely family. Jake is brimming with pride it’s wonderful to see.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jake (@jakequickenden14)

Another wrote: “Aww just saw the interview with @JakeQuickenden & his beautiful family. Congratulations!

“What a gorgeous baby. Ignore the weirdos and enjoy every single minute.”

Read more: Jake Quickenden baby: Star targeted by vile trolls days after son’s birth

A third tweeted: “Aww how cute is the baby!”

