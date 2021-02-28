Jake Quickenden recently welcomed his baby son Leo but the star has revealed he’s already been targeted by vile trolls.

The Dancing On Ice star became a dad for the first time on Friday when his girlfriend Sophie Church gave birth to their baby boy.

However, Jake said it hasn’t taken long for trolls to leave “nasty” messages.

Jake said he’s already been targeted by vile trolls after welcoming baby son Leo (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

What did Jake Quickenden say about the trolls?

Jake told the Daily Star: “I’ve had nasty tweets from people saying things like: ‘I hope the baby dies’.

“I get stupid [bleep] like that. If people start trolling Sophie or the baby a lot, that is something I will have to get my head around.”

He added: “Unfortunately that’s the world we live in. You can get 100,000 lovely messages, but you’ll remember one nasty one.”

The couple welcomed Leo on Friday (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Jake said he understands “if people don’t give a [bleep] about my life” but insisted they “don’t have to comment on it”.

It comes after Jake announced the arrival of his first child.

He said on Instagram: “I am so overwhelmed right now, but first I want to say Sophie you’re amazing and watching you during all this made me love you even more.

“I promise to be a great dad, I will make mistakes but promise I won’t make the same one twice.”

Meanwhile, Jake also admitted he has “such a mixture of feelings” because he’s “so happy” but also feels “a little sadness” that his late dad and brother won’t get to meet Leo.

On Saturday, the former X Factor star revealed his little boy Leo had met his big brother, Sophie’s son Freddie.

Jake told his fans: “Fred came back from his dad’s to meet his little brother, he was so beautiful with him it was so lovely to see!”

He added: “Fred’s already got a great dad but I would hate him ever feeling left out so gonna try and include him with everything baby wise.”

Jake is every inch the proud dad (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Last year, Jake admitted he was “nervous” about becoming a dad after announcing Sophie was pregnant.

He told HELLO! magazine: “I’m a bit nervous about not knowing what to do. Babies are so little and vulnerable.”

However, he added: “I’m so excited to be a dad. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I feel completely ready for it.”

