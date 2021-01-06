Jake Quickenden fumes as Instagram deletes topless photo with his stepson

Jake Quickenden has slammed Instagram after they removed a topless photo with his stepson – twice!

The 32-year-old reality star was left stunned after the social media app deleted the snap, which showed him and Freddie cuddling in bed.

The youngster, who often features on his Instagram profile, is the son of Jake’s pregnant girlfriend Sophie Church.

What did Jake Quickenden say on Instagram?

It’s believed the shot went ‘against Instagram community guidelines’.

Hitting back, Jake posted the snap again alongside a lengthy message.

The star wrote: “I find it baffling that @instagram removed this post for breaking guidelines.

“I see some [bleep] on this app, people half naked, fights, drugs the lot, and I put a positive post on about being a positive role model and coming into a little lads life and how hard it can be and the post is removed!!

Jake Quickenden has slammed Instagram for removing a topless photo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Sort your [bleep] Instagram and don’t remove positive posts that might actually help people… so here’s the pic!!!”

However, it didn’t take long before the app deleted the post again – leaving Jake furious.

Alongside a new snap of himself and Freddie, he penned: “Here you go Instagram…

“Fred has a wonderful family and coming into a partners child’s life can be hard, but also so worth it, the kids my little best mate I will try and be a positive role model and help his mum and dad the best way I can!!”

Jake’s fans called the move ‘outrageous’ (Credit SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

Fans rushed to show their support, with one commenting: “Bloody ridiculous.”

A second wrote: “I see gross stuff on here daily. It was a lovely post and there should be more like it.”

A third added: “I don’t understand why they are removing it??? What is the reason???”

A fourth said: “This is absolutely outrageous, @instagram sort yourselves out it’s a positive and innocent post ffs.”

What else has Jake been up to?

Jake’s recent post comes weeks after the star opened up on losing his dad and brother on The Real Full Monty On Ice.

Jake lost his dad Paul to non-familial bone cancer in 2008, while his younger brother Ollie was just 16 when he was first diagnosed.

Speaking about his brother, he said: “My little brother was my best, best friend. I remember laying on his bed with him trying to get his legs moving. He was 19 at the time.

“He looked at me and he said, ‘I’m ready to go now’, and to hear your little brother just give up and have enough in front your face, I didn’t know what to do.”

