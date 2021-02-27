Jake Quickenden has said “life is great” as he introduced his baby son to his stepson.

The Dancing On Ice star announced the arrival of his first child, Leo, with his girlfriend Sophie Church on Instagram on Friday.

Now, Jake has revealed the moment Sophie’s son Freddie met his new baby brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake (@jakequickenden14)

What did Jake Quickenden say about his baby son?

The star shared a photo to Instagram on Saturday showing Freddie holding the newborn alongside a beaming Jake.

Read more: Jake Quickenden fumes as Instagram deletes topless photo with his stepson

Jake gushed: “Fred came back from his dad’s to meet his little brother, he was so beautiful with him it was so lovely to see!

“Fred’s my little best mate, I won’t treat these two any differently.

The couple have welcomed a son (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

“Fred’s already got a great dad but I would hate him ever feeling left out so gonna try and include him with everything baby wise, even though after like 10 mins he just went and played Fortnite.”

He added: “The boys!! We gonna cause @sophie__church some trouble!!

Fred’s my little best mate, I won’t treat these two any differently.

“My family and I couldn’t be happier!! Life is great.”

Many of Jake’s celebrity pals gushed over the picture.

Jake has become a dad for the first time (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Saira Khan wrote: “Beautiful family.”

Ulrika Jonsson said: “Soo cute! What a beautiful family you have.”

It comes hours after Jake announced the birth of his baby boy Leo.

He shared a string of snaps showing him in hospital with the adorable tot.

One picture showed little Leo asleep with a sign above him which read, “Hi, I’m Leo, nice to meet you!”

Jake congratulated by celebrity pals (Credit: YouTube)

What did Jake say?

Jake wrote: “IT’S A BOY. Meet Leo Oliver Quickenden.

“I am so overwhelmed right now, but first I want to say Sophie you’re amazing and watching you during all this made me love you even more.

“I already know you’re an amazing mum and cannot wait to raise this beautiful little baby with you!!”

Jake admitted he has “such a mixture of feelings” as he’s “so happy” but also feels “a little sadness” that his late dad and brother won’t get to meet Leo.

He added: “I promise to be a great dad, I will make mistakes but promise I won’t make the same one twice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake (@jakequickenden14)

“I will learn on the job like most parents and will do everything in my best interest for you. The most beautiful thing in the world.

Read more: The Real Full Monty On Ice: Jake Quickenden leaves co-stars in tears as he discusses late dad and brother

“All very tired but that’s obviously expected! Much love. The birth was beautiful and really quick!!! Well done @sophie__church.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.