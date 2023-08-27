Jade Goody’s mum Jackie Budden makes heartbreaking revelation about grandson Bobby’s Strictly stint

Jade Goody’s mum Jackie Budden has made a heartbreaking revelation about grandson Bobby Brazier and his upcoming stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 20-year-old EastEnders actor will appear on the show when it begins in September. He was named as the 12th contestant to take to the ballroom.

Jackie says she is a very proud grandma and was ‘over the moon’ about the news.

Bobby Brazier has been tipped for success on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

‘Like watching Jade’ says Jackie Budden

Speaking to The Mirror, Jackie revealed that late daughter Jade was a Strictly fan.

“I’m over the moon and he’s just stepped in his mum’s shoes — he’s in Jade’s trotters,” she said.

“He’s been born to bring Jade back as himself, because he’s the spit of Jade — he’s got his daddy’s head,” she then heartbreakingly added: “It will be like watching her on telly.”

Jackie and Bobby are close and text a lot, but his early starts and busy EastEnders schedule make it difficult for them to see each other as often as they would like.

Jade would be ‘so proud’ of Bobby (Credit: Cover Images)

Jack Tweed shares message to Bobby Brazier over Strictly stint

Meanwhile, Jade’s widower Jack Tweed has also shared a message of support for Bobby ahead of his debut on the dancing show.

Former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Jack, 36, married Bobby’s mum a month before her death from cervical cancer.

Jack gushed to The Sun: “Jade would be over-the-moon proud of Bobby and all he’s achieved.”

He added: “Seeing Bobby grow into such a nice young man has been a lovely thing to see. He is absolutely smashing it. Jade would be bursting with pride.”

Jack also claimed Jade loved shows like Strictly – and could’ve won the show if she had the opportunity to take part.

Freddie was devastated (Credit: BBC)

Bobby on EastEnders

Model and actor Bobby has recently won praise for his performance as Freddie Slater in EastEnders.

On screen earlier this month Freddie learnt the truth about his dad. He discovered Graham Foster had raped Freddie’s mum Little Mo, which had resulted in Freddie’s conception.

EastEnders fans were left in tears over Bobby’s performance, declaring “Jade would be so proud of him.”

Others agreed with the sentiment about Jade: “Imagine how proud the late Jade Goody would be watching her son on EastEnders – her reaction would be pure Gogglebox material and what a brilliant actor he is,” said one.

“Totally agree on Bobby Brazier though. He’s a real rough diamond and has shone brightly as Freddie Slater. Jade would be proud,” added another.

“Bobby Brazier is just brilliant, Jade would be so flipping proud of him,” agreed one more.

Read more: Jeff Brazier’s warning to son Bobby as he signs up for Strictly Come Dancing

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!