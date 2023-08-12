Jeff Brazier’s warning to son Bobby as he signs up for Strictly Come Dancing

Jeff Brazier has issued a warning to his son Bobby as he signs up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The 20-year-old EastEnders actor will be this series’ youngest contestant and is already one of the favourites to win the competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

But without doubt his biggest fan is his dad.

TV presenter Jeff told The Mirror: “I’m really proud of Bobby and the attitude he has had since he’s been on EastEnders. He’s wanted to absorb as much from all the incredibly experienced actors around him. He’s made a really good start to his career, and I can see he’s proud of himself, too.”

He went on: “I can see every time I switch it on that he’s got better… I’m no acting expert, I can’t say how good he is, but I’m really proud of my son. He’s had an opportunity and he’s taken it.”

Jeff Brazier’s son Bobby is taking on Strictly this year (Credit: YouTube)

He added heartbreakingly that Bobby’s mother, the late Jade Goody, would also be incredibly proud of him.

Bobby Brazier on Strictly

Turning to Bobby’s upcoming stint on the dancefloor, Jeff seemed confident that his son will take to it just as well: “I have no doubt he’ll impress people with his politeness and his manners. He has a really beautiful nature, he makes you feel good – that’s his gift. I can’t wait to see him share it with everybody else.”

However warned his son that it wouldn’t be an easy ride: “It’s going to be really difficult, he’s going to have to really dig in. There’s a lot to learn, then you forget it all and there’s another routine!”

Read More: Here’s your complete Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up – with full odds on who’ll win!

Are you looking forward to seeing Bobby on Strictly? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.