Strictly fans make the same prediction as EastEnders favourite Bobby Brazier signs up for 2023 series

Strictly Come Dancing fans have made the same prediction after the announcement of EastEnders star Bobby Brazier signing up for the show.

Bobby, 20, who plays Freddie Slater on EastEnders, will be joining the celebrity line-up of the 2023 Strictly series.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Strictly Come Dancing shared a snap of the star with the caption: “From the Slater family to the #Strictly family, say hello to @bbceastenders Bobby Brazier!”

Bobby Braszier has been playing the role of Freddie Slater on EastEnders since 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans prediction for EastEnders star Bobby Brazier

Commenting under the post, many fans celebrated the news and predicted that the actor might even be the one to win the show. One person said: “Calling it now he’s the winner.”

A second wrote: “Winner!”

“Predicting he’ll win,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “Good luck Bobby! My winner.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Bobby is the first child of presenter Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody. Jade died in 2009 at the age of 27 after a battle with cervical cancer.

Taking to the comment section, many fans spoke about how proud his mother would be. One person said: “His mum would be so proud to see what he’s achieved, and still achieving.”

Calling it now he’s the winner.

A second said: “YES YES YES absolutely love this Guy. Making his Mom proud every single day.”

And another added: “Lush. His beautiful mum would be so proud how well her boys have done. Good luck Bobby!”

Elsewhere on Twitter, it seems fans have already picked who should be Bobby’s dance partner – Dianne Buswell! One person said: “Bobby & Dianne: Now this is my dream pairing. Dianne is a brilliant pro who pushes boundaries & I feel like their personalities will bounce off each other. MY WINNING COUPLE!!!!! (out of my predictions anyway).”

Another replied, “Perfect pairing” while someone else added: “OMG this 1000%.”

Bobby Brazier is joining the cast of the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing series (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Come Dancing line-up

12 celebrity names have been confirmed for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Joining Bobby on the show is actress Amanda Abbington, broadcaster Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Love Island’s Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Nikita Kanda, Ellie Leach and Jody Cundy.

Speaking about starring on the show, first confirmed star Amanda Abbington said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

Meanwhile, Bobby said in a statement: “I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker. I’m looking forward to performing in-front of everyone, it’s going to be so much fun!”

Read more: Adam Thomas breaks silence amid Strictly ‘fix’ claims after he signs up to show

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know