Jade Goody’s widower Jack Tweed shares gushing message to Bobby Brazier ahead of Strictly stint: ‘Jade would be bursting with pride’

Jade Goody’s widower Jack Tweed has shared a message to Bobby Brazier ahead of him appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Jack, 36, married Bobby’s mum a month before her death from cervical cancer.

They were linked for several years following Jade’s relationship with Jeff Brazier, with whom Jade shared sons Bobby and Freddie.

Jack and Jade split in 2008. But they were reunited after she discovered she had cancer during her participation in CBB in India. Now Jack has spoken to The Sun about what he reckons Jade would have made of Bobby’s showbiz achievements.

‘Over-the-moon’

Bobby, 20, plays Freddie Slater in EastEnders. He also previously landed his first major modelling deak in 2020 aged just 16. Bobby was spotted by a talent scout for modelling agency the Unsigned Group and made his catwalk debut during Milan Fashion Week for Dolce & Gabbana. He’s subsequently been linked with designer gear producer Moschino.

Jack gushed to The Sun: “Jade would be over-the-moon proud of Bobby and all he’s achieved.”

He is absolutely smashing it. Jade would be bursting with pride.

He added: “Seeing Bobby grow into such a nice young man has been a lovely thing to see. He is absolutely smashing it. Jade would be bursting with pride.”

Bobby Brazier on Strictly Come Dancing

Jack also claimed Jade loved shows like Strictly – and could’ve won the show if she had the opportunity to take part.

Furthermore, he backed Bobby to be in the running for the Glitterball trophy as Jack feels Bobby is “just like her”.

He also said how Bobby reminds him of Jade.

Jack went on: “The way he cares about everyone and is always reaching out and asking how people are — that is exactly what Jade used to be like.”

And offering advice to Bobby on how to approach the BBC One dance contest, Jack suggested: “All Bobby has to do is be himself and keep doing everyone proud, like he has been.”

