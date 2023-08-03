‘Jade would be so proud’: EastEnders fans in tears over Bobby Brazier in latest Freddie scenes

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, August 2), Kat, Billy and Alfie finally told Freddie the truth about his dad.

This came after Freddie tracked down Graham and met up with him.

Now, EastEnders fans have been left in tears over these latest Freddie scenes and declared that his mum, the late Jade Goody, would be so proud of her son.

Freddie was devastated (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Freddie found out the truth about Graham

Last night, Freddie decided to track down his dad, Graham Foster, after coming up with a plan to meet him.

With Bobby’s help, Freddie arranged to “test drive” one of Graham’s cars despite not having a license.

When he met up with Graham, he revealed himself to be his son. Graham then spoke to him and said he would make quite the sales man himself.

Kat caught wind of where Freddie was and brought him back home to tell him the truth about his dad.

Freddie told Kat, Billy and Alfie that Graham was a lovely guy who had always wanted to see him but had been kept away from him by Little Mo.

Kat, Billy and Alfie then told Freddie the hard truth about Graham’s rape of Little Mo, devastating him.

Fans are heart-broken for Freddie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans in tears as Freddie learns the truth

EastEnders fans have been left in tears after seeing Freddie learn the truth about his dad after being so excited to meet him.

One fan wrote: “…Word of warning Freddie’s Scenes tonight are so soul destroying. I’m honestly worried for his MH at this point. A brilliant scene with Gina coming up for Freddie and I’m glad that Freddie has a strong Slater unit behind him. They stand together”

(2/2) #EastEnders Spoilers: Word of warning Freddie's Scenes tonight are so soul destroying. 💔😭.I'm honestly worried for his MH at this point.A brilliant scene with Gina coming up for Freddie and I'm glad that Freddie has a strong Slater unit behind him. They stand together ♥️ — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) August 3, 2023

Imagine being in Freddie's shoes. A young 18 year old who has yearned for a father over the years not knowing the truth. He finally finds him & is excited to build a relationship. & then being told his mother was raped & that's how he was conceived. Heartbreaking.#Eastenders — Tas 🌸 (@fountainxt) August 2, 2023

My heart just broke for poor Freddie, Bobby does play the part well. Jade would be so proud of him . #Eastenders — Karen Franklin (@KarenF040383) August 2, 2023

Another EastEnders viewer commented: “Imagine being in Freddie’s shoes. A young 18 year old who has yearned for a father over the years not knowing the truth. He finally finds him and is excited to build a relationship & then being told his mother was raped & that’s how he was conceived. Heartbreaking.”

A third person tweeted: “My heart just broke for poor Freddie, Bobby does play the part well. Jade would be so proud of him.”

Others agreed with the sentiment about Jade: “Imagine how proud the late Jade Goody would be watching her son on EastEnders – her reaction would be pure Gogglebox material and what a brilliant actor he is,” said one.

“Totally agree on Bobby Brazier though. He’s a real rough diamond and has shone brightly as Freddie Slater. Jade would be proud,” added another.

And someone else also wrote: “There’s a very lovely scene with Gina and Freddie on tonight’s EastEnders and all I could think of was Bobby’s mum, Jade, as he acted through the script on Freddie discussing his mum,” followed by crying emojis.

Will Freddie forget about his dad? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: How will Freddie cope with the truth?

Poor Freddie’s been wanting to find his dad for a while and had finally met him.

However, now that he knows the truth, will he forget about his dad altogether?

