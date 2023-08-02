EastEnders spoilers tonight: Freddie learns the truth as he meets his dad?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, August 2), Freddie meets his dad, Graham Foster, for the first time.

He’s desperate for the truth as he comes face to face with his father.

But, will he get the answers he’s been looking for in EastEnders spoilers?

Freddie meets his dad (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Freddie meets his dad

This week, Freddie decided that he wanted to find his dad after being inspired by Anna’s quest for her mum.

Kat made up a story about his dad to stop him from looking for him but Tommy overheard a later conversation and gave Freddie some information about Graham.

With this, Freddie started to search for his dad online and found him come up on a car sales website.

Tonight, Bobby helps Freddie set up a secret meeting with his dad, Graham, behind everyone else’s backs.

Freddie pretends to test drive one of Graham’s cars and soon reveals his true identity as his son.

Meanwhile, Kat, Billy and Alfie try to find Freddie and soon discover where he is when Bobby feels pressurised into telling them. But, will Freddie learn the truth about his dad?

Gina has it out with Anna (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Gina and Anna compete

Elaine suggests that Gina and Anna compete against each other for £50 if they can give the most promotional flyers out to steal customers from The Albert for the Women’s World Cup.

As Gina drops off leaflets at the car lot, Gina and Jay have a touching conversation about parenting Lexi.

Gina shares her own experience with growing up without her mum, bonding with Jay.

However, Gina’s good mood is ruined when Anna brings up their mum once more. But, will Anna continue the search for their mum without her sister’s approval?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

