Following reports that ITV has lost millions in advertising following the Phillip Schofield This Morning crisis, it has hit back in a stern statement.

The Sun alleged that car dealership chain Arnold Clark, This Morning’s primary sponsor, wouldn’t be renewing its bumper deal with the daytime show. It’s a move that could cost the network millions, it’s alleged.

As a result, staff are reportedly worried about their jobs, should the show be axed. A source claimed: “Brands do not feel ITV is a safe bet at the moment.”

However, ITV hit back in a stern statement earlier today (May 29).

ITV blasts claims of advertising losses on This Morning

Earlier today, it was reported that This Morning and ITV have lost millions in sponsorship deals following news of Schofe’s affair with a much younger colleague.

Arnold Clark said its existing multi-million pound sponsorship will end this autumn as planned and will not be renewed, the paper alleged. The paper reported a statement from the company said: “Our existing sponsorship of This Morning will end this Autumn as planned.”

However, an ITV spokesperson has hit back at the claims and said: “This is untrue. This Morning’s current show sponsorship runs until the Autumn and no sponsors have pulled out of ITV”.

‘All traces of Phil’ being removed from ITV

Meanwhile, following his departure from This Morning, pictures of former co-host Phillip have reportedly been removed from the ITV studios. A source alleged to The Sun: “All traces of Phil and his career are being stripped out of the This Morning studios and from ITV’s base in White City.”

The 61-year-old also released a statement of his own on Instagram today. He wrote: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

He described This Morning as “the best show to work on, with the best people”. He then went on to call everyone involved “a family of wonderful, talented, kind and hardworking people”.

After Phillip admitted that he’d had an “unwise, but not illegal” relationship with a younger colleague, his long-standing co-host Holly Willoughby said that she was “hurt”. And it’s reported that producers are concerned that other presenters may leave the show.

End of Phil’s career at ITV

Phillip first started co-hosting This Morning alongside Fern Britton in 2002, before she was replaced by Holly in 2009. The pair have enjoyed a close working relationship over the years. Most notably, they also presented Dancing on Ice together from 2006 to 2011.

However, following reports that their relationship had become strained, Phillip stood down from This Morning with immediate effect. In a statement to the Daily Mail, he confirmed reports of an affair he’d had with a younger employee.

