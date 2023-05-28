This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are reportedly “furious” and fearing “damage by association” after their funeral-like tribute to Phillip Schofield last week.

All eyes were on This Morning last Monday (May 22) as Phillip Schofield had resigned the weekend before. Alison and Dermot launched into a “funeral-like” 30-second tribute. Now that Phillip has since admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a “younger colleague”, the pair are reportedly fuming.

Alison and Dermot’s funeral-like Phillip Schofield This Morning tribute

As the programme began last Monday, Alison said: “We can’t start today’s show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield.”

Dermot added that everyone on the show and ITV “want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show so special and such a success over the last 21 years”. Alison concluded: “Quite simply, we all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had. And we, and all the team, wish him all the best for the future.”

Phillip has since admitted to “deceiving” ITV. The channel has cut all ties with him. Phillip has also been dropped by his talent agency YMU. His former co-host Holly Willoughby admitted she was “hurt” by his “lie”.

According to The Mirror, Alison and Dermot are reportedly fuming that they were the ones forced to make the statement on This Morning.

Alison and Dermot’s worries and furies

A source alleged that Alison and Dermot are “furious”. They are also said to be worried about being “damaged by association” as they were the ones who paid tribute to Phil. The source added that there is a “real shock” behind-the-scenes that the show has been so affected by the “actions of one presenter”.

They also claimed that the thinking last week was that Phillip wouldn’t be replaced permanently. Instead, there’d be a rolling rota on the sofa, but those conversations are now “irrelevant”. It comes after Dermot declined to comment on Phil’s recent statement. He said: “I don’t think it’s appropriate to comment, if that’s okay. Sorry, I know you’ve been waiting a long time.” He added he can’t comment on a story he “doesn’t know”.

Alison Hammond is yet to comment on Phil’s admission. But ITV has insisted that Alison and Dermot will host This Morning tomorrow morning. Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for Alison and Dermot for comment.

Will you watch This Morning on Monday? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.