Dermot O’Leary apologises as he addresses Phillip Schofield question

TV presenter Dermot O’Leary pled ignorance today as he was asked for a comment on the ongoing Phillip Schofield debacle. This comes amidst a turbulent week for Schofield, after ITV bosses forced him to step down from his presenting role.

As revelations continued to drop regarding his ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with a young ITV employee, Schofield cut all ties with the broadcaster. He also stepped abdicated his position hosting The British Soap Awards.

With Schofield a goner,Dermot and Alison Hammond have stepped up to co-host the show alongside Holly Willoughby. But how does Dermot feel about Schofield’s sudden exit?

Alison and Dermot have stepped in as hosts of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary pleads ignorance

The Metro has reported that Dermot O’Leary was today (Saturday 27th May) asked for comment by a Sky News reporter as he walked down the street. The reporter asked Dermot how he felt about Schofield’s departure from the show.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to comment, if that’s okay,” he said, apologetically. “Sorry, I know you’ve been waiting a long time.”

He continued: “But like I said, I don’t think it’s appropriate, especially with no knowledge, don’t think it’s appropriate for me to comment on a story I don’t know.”

Dermot and Alison shared an awkward moment as they paid tribute to Schofield (Credit: ITV)

Allison and Dermot’s cringey Schofield tribute

Earlier this week, he and co-host Alison Hammond shared an awkward tribute to Schofield as they took over. As the nation reeled from Schofield’s sudden exit, the pair addressed the curious absence in the room.

Dermot said: “Everyone on and off screen at ITV and This Morning want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show such a success over the last 21 years.”

Alison added: “Quite simply, we all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had, and we and all the team wish him all the best for the future.”

Phillip Schofield released a statement as he cut all ties with ITV (Credit: YouTube)

However, many felt that this odd tribute rang false, and sounded as though the presenter had died, rather than been ‘let go’ in disgrace. Meanwhile, Schofield himself has released a full statement about the whole sordid affair.

In his statement, Schofield detailed how ‘painfully conscious’ he was that he’d let his colleagues, audience and family down.

