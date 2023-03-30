ITV show Good Morning Britain has been dealt a shock blow after being awarded a title it probably doesn’t want.

The unfavorable award was announced last night (Wednesday, March 29) thanks to some new data that’s been released.

It’s bad news for GMB (Credit: ITV)

ITV & Good Morning Britain dealt shock blow

Britain’s most complained about TV programme has been revealed.

According to new data from TECC, Good Morning Britain was the most complained about show in the UK between 2020 and 2022.

Over the two-year period, GMB sparked over 75,000 complaints from viewers.

According to the data released by TECC, the hit ITV morning show made up 36.63% of all complaints received between 2020 and 2022.

So Good Morning Britain came top, but what other shows received lots of complaints?

Love Island picked up a lot of complaints (Credit: ITV)

ITV show Good Morning Britain most complained about

In second place was Love Island. The hit reality show racked up 42,944 complaints between 2020 and 2022.

Love Island also holds the record for the most complained TV moment of 2022, with one episode sparking 3,000 complaints.

In third place was Britain’s Got Talent with 29,000 complaints.

This Morning then followed in fourth. The hit ITV show picked up 9,811 complaints.

Marcus Saxton, Chairman of the IBVTA and CEO of TECC, revealed that Coronation Street was the most complained about soap.

“We also looked into the number of Ofcom complaints made against British TV programmes, more generally, and found that Good Morning Britain was the most complained about show, with over 75,000 complaints made between 2020 and 2022.” he told The Daily Mail.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Could Richard lose his coveted ITV gig? (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley ‘at risk’ of losing job?

In other GMB-related news, could Richard Madeley be at risk of losing his gig hosting the show?

PR expert James Jordan, the CEO of Unlockd PR, believes he could if he doesn’t “rein it in”.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, he said that viewers are “finding him [Richard] to be more controversial and ruder than ever, and not the person they want to wake up to in the morning.”

His appeal has drastically waned.

“While mistakes are part and parcel of live TV, and Madeley has always been known to be a prickly customer […] his appeal has drastically waned, and I fear he is at risk of losing his coveted role if he doesn’t rein it in,” he said.

“While I respect his candour, Madeley could benefit from taking a softer, more thoughtful approach as he is clearly on the offensive, which will only ignite the hate further,” he then said.

Read more: Friend of Paul O’Grady reveals details of his death in tearful GMB appearance

Let us know what you think of this story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.