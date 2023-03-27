Richard Madeley ‘at risk’ of losing Good Morning Britain job due to behaviour?

Good Morning Britain star Richard Madeley is “at risk” of his losing his gig on the ITV show due to his behaviour, according to a PR expert.

However, there is a way for the 66-year-old to keep his “coveted” role on the hit morning show…

Richard is a controversial figure on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain star Richard Madeley ‘at risk’ of losing TV gig?

Richard has been been a regular on Good Morning Britain since 2017.

However, he’s been a controversial figure on the show.

James Jordan, CEO of Unlockd PR, believes that Richard‘s role as a “beloved TV host” has been “waning” in recent years,

Speaking exclusively to ED!, he said viewers are “finding him to be more controversial and ruder than ever, and not the person they want to wake up to in the morning”.

James then went on to list some of Richard’s mistakes, such as misgendering Sam Smith, which have seen calls for him to be removed from his role.

How can Richard switch things up? (Credit: ITV)

How can Richard Madeley turn it around on Good Morning Britain?

“While mistakes are part and parcel of live TV, and Madeley has always been known to be a prickly customer, (he is meant to be one of the inspirations behind Alan Partridge after all) his appeal has drastically waned, and I fear he is at risk of losing his coveted role if he doesn’t rein it in,” James continued.

He then went on to say that the GMB star’s “apathy” towards complaints he gets doesn’t help.

“While I respect his candour, Madeley could benefit from taking a softer, more thoughtful approach as he is clearly on the offensive, which will only ignite the hate further,” he said.

“While negativity is to be expected when in such a public role, Madeley could do with toning down his approach and not coming across as antagonistic,” he said.

“The saying ‘you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar’ is very true in this case, and for the sake of his PR and that of GMB Madeley could do with sweetening up his act,” he added.

Richard can still become a fan favourite, according to Jordan (Credit: ITV)

What next for Richard?

However, there is some good news for Richard. He can recapture the more “wholesome” image he made for himself on Richard Judy.

How? By being more like fellow ITV star, Alison Hammond. Jordan explained that Alison’s “innocent blunders” and “bubbly personality” are part of her charm – and that adding a bit of humour into his presenting could help Richard.

“Though he should watch out for committing any more Partridge-isms or being a bit too TMI as he has in the past as the nation hates to cringe,” he added.

I don’t think he, nor GMB want a drastic change.

However, Anthony Burr of Burr Media doesn’t think Richard will – or needs to – change anything.

“I don’t think he, nor GMB want a drastic change,” he told ED!

“He’s never going to be a national treasure in the same vein as Lorraine Kelly, and my belief is that he will continue to revel in his own fan base, whilst always confronting those organisations he feels are becoming too ‘woke’ to the point of ridicule.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

