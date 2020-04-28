ITV announces Loose Women is returning after six weeks off air

ITV has confirmed Loose Women is returning to our screens after six weeks off air.

The daytime favourite will be airing new episodes from next week for the first live studio shows since it was pulled from the schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV said the show will be providing viewers with "warmth, laughter and topical debate".

The programme will also continue to shine a spotlight on mental health issues as part of their campaign Lighten the Load.

What has ITV said?

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: "At Loose Women we have made it our mission to stop the stigma and start a conversation about mental health.

"Covering issues from postnatal depression to anxiety and addiction.

"With many of our viewers struggling with lockdown, speaking openly and honestly about mental health worries to offer comfort has never felt more important."

New episodes of Loose Women are airing next week (Credit: ITV)

However, the show will be adhering to the necessary social distancing requirements.

ITV has said there will be adjustments to the broadcast during the first phase of it returning to air.

Three panellists will be in the studio with one star joining via video link.

We are thrilled to be able to bring Loose Women back.

Meanwhile, there will also be some pre-recorded shows across the week in addition to live shows on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Therefore, this will limit the amount of people at the studios.

Emma Gormley said: "We are thrilled to be able to bring Loose Women back for brand new shows in the studio from Monday.

"We’ve made some temporary adjustments to enable us to get back on air whilst ensuring the safety of all of our teams.

"We know our viewers have missed their daily lunchtime catch up with the Loose Women.

"And we look forward to hearing from them all on Monday."

Loose Women returns to ITV, Monday, May 4, at 12:30pm.

