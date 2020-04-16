Christine Lampard tears up as she pays tribute to sister's friend working on NHS frontline

Christine Lampard got emotional as she paid tribute to her sister's friend working on the NHS frontline on today's Loose Women.

The star joined Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha and Brenda Edwards to host a special episode of the show from their homes.

It was part of a day of dedicated programming on ITV to celebrate and thank NHS and key workers.

Christine Lampard got emotional on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Christine say?

Christine said that Rachel is a nurse in an intensive care unit at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, Northern Ireland.

She said: "I want to give every bit of love I possibly can to my sister's best friend.

It gets me emotional thinking about it because you think they're putting their lives at risk all the time for us.

"A girl I have known since she was a little girl. Her name is Rachel Small.

"This is a young girl, same age as my sister in her late 30s.

"She's a daughter, wife, mother of two young boys and there she is going to work every day.

"It gets me emotional thinking about it because you think they're putting their lives at risk all the time for us.

The Loose Women paid tribute to NHS staff and key workers (Credit: ITV)

"Honestly, I just get so emotional every time I think about it, because I find it so difficult to think they have to worry about their little children.

"Yet all I have to do is stay inside my house. It puts it all into perspective."

"I told her I wasn't going to cry, and here I am doing it!

Christine then asked Stacey to "take over" as she replied: "I don't know if I'm equipped to take over, Christine."

The other loose ladies shared their experiences with the NHS.

'I don't think it's right that we don't have enough equipment to keep our nurses and doctors safe.'



Brenda paid tribute to one of her doctors who supported her through chemotherapy during her battle with breast cancer.

What did she say?

She said: "My NHS hero is a lovely man called Paul Durnford.

"The first time I met him, he had this beautiful smile.

"That made me not get nervous about what I was about to face with the chemotherapy.

Brenda thanked a doctor who supported her through chemotherapy (Credit: ITV)

"He knew that I was into music and he put music on for me.

"I could sit there and boogy while I'm having all sorts of chemicals pumped into my body."

