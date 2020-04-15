Loose Women to air special episode tomorrow for ITV NHS Day

ITV has confirmed there will be a special episode of Loose Women tomorrow to celebrate the NHS.

Over the past few weeks, repeated episodes of the daytime show have been airing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, on Thursday, April 16, the panellists will host a special programme from their homes dedicated to the frontline workers.

Loose Women will air a special episode dedicated to the NHS (Credit: ITV)

The special is part of a day of dedicated programming on ITV to celebrate and thank NHS and key workers.

Christine Lampard, Brenda Edwards, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha will broadcast from their homes for a pre-recorded special.

ITV's special programming for the NHS

ITV NHS Day will kick off at 6am with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid for GMB.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid will present GMB tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

They will then hand over to GMB with Lorraine at 9am.

TV duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will present This Morning at 10am until 12:30pm.

Like everyone else in the country we want to say a massive thank you to our NHS heroes.

Loose Women will then air the one-off special at 12.30pm.

Across the day, the shows will hear stories from survivors of COVID-19 and their families.

ITV NHS Day then continues with "bespoke content throughout the schedule".

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will host This Morning (Credit: ITV)

It will include the dedicated Clap for our Carers 'pause for applause' at 8pm.

ITV has partnered with NHS Charities Together #OneMillionClaps for the special day.

The charity will appeal to viewers to donate to the NHS and send messages of support to their staff.

The appeal is aiming to generate at least a million claps and raise £5 million to help support NHS staff.

Emma Gormley, Managing Director, ITV Daytime, said: "Like everyone else in the country we want to say a massive thank you to our NHS heroes.

"We look forward to a day of extra special programmes in celebration and gratitude for our amazing NHS staff and all they continue to do for us."

From our Daytime family to yours, a huge thank you to our heroes on the frontline. Our incredible NHS staff, carers, key workers, volunteers and all those playing their part to help the nation through this coronavirus outbreak.



Clare Phillips, Director of Social Purpose at ITV, said: "This appeal is a vital way of helping people who work for the NHS when they need it the most.

"We’re delighted to partner with NHS Charities Together and put ITV’s full weight behind a campaign that will give back to the heroic NHS staff.

"I’m incredibly proud that we've been able to put this together and play our part in helping the NHS in this difficult time."

ITV also encourages viewers to extend messages of love and support to family members, friends and frontline workers through their campaign, Britain Get Talking.

ITV NHS Day airs tomorrow, from 6am, on ITV.

