Aljaz Skorjanec delivers message to mum-shamers as he defends Janette Manrara’s decision to return to work

Former Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec poured out a message for any potential mum-shamers after he defended his wife, Janette Manrara, after she returned to work on It Takes Two.

Aljaz, 33, recently left fans in awe as he documented life as a dad after welcoming a baby girl, who they named Lyra, over the summer.

Since then, the pro dancer has been a hands-on dad, keeping his fans and followers updated on Lyra’s progress and their new life as a family of three.

Janette Manrara talked about embracing motherhood on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

It Takes Two host Janette was ‘missing’ her daughter so much

On September 26, Aljaz documented his journey down to London from their Cheshire home as he paid a special visit to see Janette at work on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two. She returned to front the show less than two months after the birth of her baby girl.

Although I think it was only like 24 hours, I think that’s the longest ever so far!

After he arrived with his daughter, Aljaz kept fans updated and said: “Janette has missed Lyra so much and it was beautiful to see them back together.”

Defending the time the two ladies in his life have spent apart, and perhaps preempting any mum-shamers, he added: “Although I think it was only like 24 hours, I think that’s the longest ever so far!”

Later, speaking from the back passenger seat moving car, he continued: “We had dinner together and now I’ve left the ladies to have some time for themselves and I’m going to head to town and switch off for a minute.”

Aljaz also addressed the nighttime feed videos and defended his wife saying: “You know how I’m always posting night feed videos? The thing is, Janette does nights too but she doesn’t post them, so she’s definitely doing one tonight!”

He ended the video by saying: “Big up to my wife!” before giving the thumbs-up sign with a “Love you” and he blew a kiss. Janette also reshared the video and simply said back: “Love you.”

Recently, Janette apologised for an on-screen blunder, after mistakenly getting Vito’s name wrong on live television, instead she called him Nikita.

