Janette Manrara shares adorable ‘first’ for new baby Lyra

Janette Manrara has shared an adorable update on her new baby Lyra today.

The Strictly star welcomed her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec at the end of July and the couple have been delighting fans with her cute exploits ever since.

Earlier today (September 5), Janette updated her Instagram followers on yet another of the youngster’s ‘firsts’.

Janette Manrara shares cute ‘first’ for baby Lyra

“Lyra’s first train ride,” Janette captioned a sweet video of Lyra snoozing in her pram and by the looks of things, Aljaz also snoozing next to her.

Little Lyra enjoyed her first train ride today (Credit: Instagram)

Janette went on to tell fans that the three of them were off on a day trip to London.

The reason for this outing later on became clear as Janette posted another snap, revealing that they’d gone to officially register Lyra’s birth.

Janette and Aljaz registered their daughter’s birth today (Credit: Instagram)

“Lyra Rose Skorjane,.” Janette revealed her little girl’s beautiful middle name, with a red rose emoji to match.

“She has been officially registered,” she said, alongside a photo of Lyra’s pram at the grand-looking registry office.

Janette shared sad news

However it seems it was also a day tinged with sadness for Strictly fave Janette who also had to say some difficult goodbyes.

“My brother and my sister left today and I’m going to miss them so much,” Janette captioned a photo she had taken with her siblings while they visited her.

“I will not see them until next summer,” she continued. “Lyra will be so different then. Family being away is tough and never gets easier (if anything harder) but cherished every second we had together deeply.”

