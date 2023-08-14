Janette Manrara shares emotional family news after welcoming baby Lyra: ‘It’s always hard to say goodbye’

Strictly star Janette Manrara has shared a touching family update after having her baby girl, Lyra.

After her mum and dad flew over to meet their new granddaughter, their time to head back to Miami came. Pro dancer Janette, 39, marked her parents’ leaving with a sweet Instagram post.

The video showed a montage of memories they made together throughout her parents’ stay. One clip showed Janette and her mum walking hand in hand, wearing wellies.

Janette wrote: “My parents left this morning to go back to Miami. It’s always hard to say goodbye, but it got even harder now with Lyra in our lives. This week with them was so special. All we did was stay home, spend quality time together, go for a lovely walk, and enjoy each other’s company as much as we can. I’ll see my mom again in November, but I will not see my dad now until next summer.

“@aljazskorjanec and I count our blessings for the wonderful life we have here in our home in the UK, but being away from our families is always hard. Cherish the moments you get with your loved ones always, and never take them for granted. I know Aljaz and I value every second we can get with ours. P.S. My mom wore wellies for the first time ever! I think she rocked them!”

We do too!

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara recently became parents (Credit: Splash News)

Janette Manrara and Aljaz welcome new baby

The Strictly star gave birth to her bundle of joy a few weeks back and announced the news on social media. Sharing a photo of her cradling her baby in blankets, Janette and Aljaz smiled contently into the camera.

They didn’t give much away, except for her date of birth – July 28 – and her gorgeous name, Lyra Rose Skorjanec.

The couple found out Janette was pregnant last year. They were about to start their course of IVF. Speaking to Hello Magazine at the time, Janette said: “For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do.”

