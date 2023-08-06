Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec at event, Janette on Lorraine
Janette Manrara shares ’emotional’ moment her parents met baby Lyra as fans gush over ‘beautiful’ video

Janette and husband Aljaz welcomed their daughter on July 28

By Rebecca Carter
Janette Manrara has shared the “emotional” moment her parents met baby daughter Lyra Rose for the first time.

The Strictly Come Dancing star welcomed her beautiful baby girl on July 28 with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The couple have since been settling into life as new parents.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night (August 5), Janette shared a video of the moment her parents met their granddaughter.

Janette Manrara baby

The video showed Janette holding baby Lyra Rose as her mum and dad give her a kiss on the head. Janette’s mum then gives baby Lyra a kiss and cuddle.

Janette wrote alongside the beautiful video: “Such an emotional moment. My parents meeting their granddaughter Lyra Rose for the first time.”

Fans gushed over the clip as one person said: “Awww this is adorable!! So happy they are able to be there meeting her.”

Aljaz Skorjanec with baby Lyra on Instagram
Aljaz has been updating fans during the night/early morning feeds with Lyra (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Another wrote: “Aww absolutely love this, so beautiful! Enjoy your beautiful baby girl.”

Someone else added: “Beautiful family, so precious.”

Meanwhile, Aljaz has been busy keeping fans updated on the night feeds and nappy changes with baby Lyra. In a video shared just after 5am on Sunday (August 6), Aljaz was seen holding little Lyra.

He said: “We just did a night/morning feed. She just slept for four hours so I think that’s doing really well.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec smiling at event
Janette and Aljaz welcomed their daughter at the end of last month (Credit: Cover Images)

“We’re still finding our little rhythm. Every day it’s completely different.”

In another video shared minutes later, Aljaz said: “Guess what she’s doing now…” as little Lyra was going to the toilet…

Read more: Janette Manrara on ‘medication’ after developing condition amid ‘painful’ recovery from birth of daughter

Later, Aljaz told fans: “We’re back, so we changed the blanket now for obvious reasons. Janette just said it’s poogate. It definitely was.”

Turning to Lyra, who was on his shoulder, Aljaz quipped: “Well done, that was the biggest of your life.”

