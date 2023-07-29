Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec welcome their first baby and share adorable pic

Loved-up Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have welcomed their first baby.

The pair, who married in 2017, announced they were expecting back in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec baby news

Sharing the news on their social media accounts, the couple did not give much details, expect to reveal they have had a baby girl!

They have given her the cutest name – Lyra Rose Skorjanec. Lyra was born on Friday, July 28 and the parents look thrilled in their first picture together!

Celebrity pals were quick to send their love to the couple – and baby Lyra.

“Lyra Rose is here!” cheered Ashley Roberts. She added later: “So beautiful! Love you!”

Oti Mabuse chimed in: “Congratulations, best news ever!”

Former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson, who has just given birth to her second child, added: “Just wonderful.”

Janette’s former Strictly partner Jake Wood added: “Welcome to the world Lyra!!! You have chosen amazing parents,” to which a fan responded: “She has.”

Strictly pro Amy Dowden said: “Utter perfection.”

The congratulations continued with stars including James Jordan, Lisa Riley and Charlotte Hawkins all sending their love.

UK premiere of ‘The Little Mermaid’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

Featuring: Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec

Where: London, United Kingdom

When: 15 May 2023

Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images

**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**

When did Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec find out they were pregnant?

The couple found out they were expecting a baby in December last year, just as they were due to start having IVF treatment.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, Janette said: “For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do.”

Janette and Aljaz married in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

She added: “I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

“I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.”

When she told Aljaz she was finally pregnant, she handed him the positive test, and they “cried and hugged”.

Janette Manrara’s ‘babymoon’

The couple enjoyed some quality time together in May, when they took a trip together for a ‘babymoon’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

Janette shared some beautiful snaps from their holiday with her Instagram followers. She posted a photo of herself holding her growing bump, as she gazed out of the window. Another picture shows the gorgeous holiday home they stayed in.

She wrote: “Some very beautiful views and stays on our #babymoon. Tag the photos to see the name of the locations. Cannot wait to come back and see the family and these beautiful places as a family of 3.”

Read more: Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec makes tearful confession about Janette’s pregnancy as couple expecting first baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

Share your congratulations for Janette and Aljaz on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.