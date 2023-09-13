Morning Live presenters Janette Manrara, Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones
TV

From Janette Manrara to Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, the Morning Live presenters’ rich list!

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the wealthiest of them all?

By Entertainment Daily

Morning Live and the BBC show’s presenters took a brief break away from our screens during the summer.

But now, with the early September heatwave finally swept away by rain, and the kids back at school, the summer holidays are most definitely done – and viewing schedules are pretty much back to normal.

The show is presented by a host of household names, many of whom have been around for years. But how much are the Morning Live presenters worth? And who’s the richest of the bunch?

Read on for all we know…

Gethin Jones speaks
Gethin Jones is one Morning Live’s most frequently-appearing presenters (Credit: BBC)

Morning Live presenters: Gethin Jones

Welsh presenter Gethin, 45, has been a prominent regular for Morning Live since it first aired in the autumn of 2020. Not only that, but he’s been on our screens for decades. He started out on Blue Peter and is also a regular on The One Show.

Gorgeous Gethin also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2007 and was a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef.

All that means that his bank balance is bursting. According to idolnetworth.com, he has an estimated net worth of around £2.5m.

Michelle Ackerley speaks to camera
As well as appearing on the Beeb, Michelle Ackerley has hosted Loose Women (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Ackerley

Regular Morning Live co-host Michelle, 39, is also known for her appearances on Loose Women, Watchdog and The One Show. Michelle has also been on Celebrity Mastermind and Celebrity MasterChef.

As a result, it is claimed she has a net worth of around £1m.

Nikki Fox speaks to camera
Nikki Fox making her Morning Live debut (Credit: BBC)

Nikki Fox

Sony Award-winning broadcaster Nikki, 43, recently co-hosted Morning Live for the first time with Rav Wilding. Consumer champion Nikki is also a regular on The One Show and Rip-Off Britain.

Factsbuddy.com suggests she has an estimated net worth of around £600,000.

Morning Live presenter Kym Marsh sits down
‘What is Kym Marsh’s net worth?’ is a popular Google search enquiry (Credit: BBC)

Morning Live presenters: Kym Marsh

Another star who was part of Morning Live from the series’ beginning, the 47-year-old former Hear’Say singer and Strictly contestant is estimated to have a net worth of around £3.2m.

Kym‘s been in the spotlight since 2001, following her star turn on Popstars. After going solo, Kym turned her hand to acting. She’s appeared in Doctors, Hollyoaks and Coronation Street. She’s also in Waterloo Road and has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

Janette Manrara speaks to camera
Janette Manrara is a Morning Live favourite (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara

Strictly star Janette Manrara is a firm favourite with Morning Live viewers. The presenter clearly loves her work, returning just weeks after the birth of her daughter Lyra recently.

She, of course, found fame as a pro dancer on the BBC dance show, before heading over to present spin-off It Takes Two. She’s now a Morning Live regular.

According to ghgossip.com, Strictly fave and new mum Janette, 39, could be worth around £4m.

Helen Skelton speaks to camera
Helen Skelton speaks to camera on Morning Live this week (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton

Countryfile star Helen, 40, is yet another presenter among Morning Live’s line up who has thrived on Strictly.

Furthermore, going by celebritynetworth.com’s claims, she might be worth around £4.7m.

The mum of three has many popular shows under her belt, including Blue Peter, Countryfile and Springtime on the Farm. She’s also releasing a book soon, doubtless boosting her bank balance even further.

Morning Live presenter Kimberley Walsh sits on a sofa
Could this estimated amount be Kimberley Walsh’s true net worth? (Credit: BBC)

Kimberley Walsh

Girls Aloud star Kimberley, 41, could be one of the wealthiest Morning Live presenters on this list.

The star shot to fame in 2002 on Popstars: The Rivals and, since then, has carved out both a career on TV as a presenter and on the stage in musical theatre.

She’s also been on Strictly, toured the world with her band and been in the St Trinian’s movie.

As a result, it’s estimated she’s worth around £8m.

Rav Wilding laughs
What is Rav Wilding’s net worth? (Credit: BBC)

Rav Wilding

Rav, 45, perhaps previously best known for his appearances on Crimewatch, has an estimated net worth of around £700k, according to idolnetworth.com.

Read more: BBC breaks silence as Helen Skelton accused of ‘breaking rules’ on Morning Live

Morning Live airs on weekdays on BBC One at 9.15am.

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

BBC BBC One Gethin Jones Helen Skelton Janette Manrara Kimberley Walsh Kym Marsh Morning Live Rav Wilding

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Cathy, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cathy’s distraught when she finally gets a diagnosis for her health ordeal
Darius Danesh
Darius Danesh’s family share new heartbreaking details about his death
Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig sat on the sofa smiling with their dogs and holding a TV remote control
Real reason Stephen and Daniel left Gogglebox revealed?
Matty Lock on This Morning
This Morning star Matty Lock seen in final picture prior to his death
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry both looking stern in a collage of photos
Princess Kate feeling ‘increasingly betrayed’ by Prince Harry: ‘Feels like a real stab in the back’
Natalie, Roger and Sharon on My Mum, Your Dad on ITV
Jail five times, drug addiction and death of wife: The shocking and emotional back stories of the My Mum, Your Dad contestants