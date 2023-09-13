From Janette Manrara to Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, the Morning Live presenters’ rich list!

Morning Live and the BBC show’s presenters took a brief break away from our screens during the summer.

But now, with the early September heatwave finally swept away by rain, and the kids back at school, the summer holidays are most definitely done – and viewing schedules are pretty much back to normal.

The show is presented by a host of household names, many of whom have been around for years. But how much are the Morning Live presenters worth? And who’s the richest of the bunch?

Read on for all we know…

Gethin Jones is one Morning Live’s most frequently-appearing presenters (Credit: BBC)

Morning Live presenters: Gethin Jones

Welsh presenter Gethin, 45, has been a prominent regular for Morning Live since it first aired in the autumn of 2020. Not only that, but he’s been on our screens for decades. He started out on Blue Peter and is also a regular on The One Show.

Gorgeous Gethin also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2007 and was a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef.

All that means that his bank balance is bursting. According to idolnetworth.com, he has an estimated net worth of around £2.5m.

As well as appearing on the Beeb, Michelle Ackerley has hosted Loose Women (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Ackerley

Regular Morning Live co-host Michelle, 39, is also known for her appearances on Loose Women, Watchdog and The One Show. Michelle has also been on Celebrity Mastermind and Celebrity MasterChef.

As a result, it is claimed she has a net worth of around £1m.

Nikki Fox making her Morning Live debut (Credit: BBC)

Nikki Fox

Sony Award-winning broadcaster Nikki, 43, recently co-hosted Morning Live for the first time with Rav Wilding. Consumer champion Nikki is also a regular on The One Show and Rip-Off Britain.

Factsbuddy.com suggests she has an estimated net worth of around £600,000.

‘What is Kym Marsh’s net worth?’ is a popular Google search enquiry (Credit: BBC)

Morning Live presenters: Kym Marsh

Another star who was part of Morning Live from the series’ beginning, the 47-year-old former Hear’Say singer and Strictly contestant is estimated to have a net worth of around £3.2m.

Kym‘s been in the spotlight since 2001, following her star turn on Popstars. After going solo, Kym turned her hand to acting. She’s appeared in Doctors, Hollyoaks and Coronation Street. She’s also in Waterloo Road and has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

Janette Manrara is a Morning Live favourite (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara

Strictly star Janette Manrara is a firm favourite with Morning Live viewers. The presenter clearly loves her work, returning just weeks after the birth of her daughter Lyra recently.

She, of course, found fame as a pro dancer on the BBC dance show, before heading over to present spin-off It Takes Two. She’s now a Morning Live regular.

According to ghgossip.com, Strictly fave and new mum Janette, 39, could be worth around £4m.

Helen Skelton speaks to camera on Morning Live this week (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton

Countryfile star Helen, 40, is yet another presenter among Morning Live’s line up who has thrived on Strictly.

Furthermore, going by celebritynetworth.com’s claims, she might be worth around £4.7m.

The mum of three has many popular shows under her belt, including Blue Peter, Countryfile and Springtime on the Farm. She’s also releasing a book soon, doubtless boosting her bank balance even further.

Could this estimated amount be Kimberley Walsh’s true net worth? (Credit: BBC)

Kimberley Walsh

Girls Aloud star Kimberley, 41, could be one of the wealthiest Morning Live presenters on this list.

The star shot to fame in 2002 on Popstars: The Rivals and, since then, has carved out both a career on TV as a presenter and on the stage in musical theatre.

She’s also been on Strictly, toured the world with her band and been in the St Trinian’s movie.

As a result, it’s estimated she’s worth around £8m.

What is Rav Wilding’s net worth? (Credit: BBC)

Rav Wilding

Rav, 45, perhaps previously best known for his appearances on Crimewatch, has an estimated net worth of around £700k, according to idolnetworth.com.

Read more: BBC breaks silence as Helen Skelton accused of ‘breaking rules’ on Morning Live

Morning Live airs on weekdays on BBC One at 9.15am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.