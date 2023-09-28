Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara apologises for on-air gaffe with Vito Coppola

Janette Manrara was forced to apologise to one of the 2023 pros after making an awkward on-air gaffe during Strictly: It Takes Two on Wednesday (September 27).

The Strictly professional dancer-turned-presenter made the slip-up when she introduced Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola. As she welcomed them to the show, Janette got Vito’s name wrong – instead calling him Nikita.

Janette Manrara made on-air gaffe on Strictly: It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

“It’s Ellie and Nikita… “Janette said, before stopping herself. “Ellie and Nikita? I just called you Nikita. I’m sorry!”

Ellie and Vito burst into laughter, before Vito said: “It’s fine, we love Nikita.”

However, that wasn’t the only mishap in what ended up being a pretty chaotic chat with the pair. Yesterday was also Vito’s birthday, with Janette welcoming in Graziano Di Prima and Gorka Marquez with a cupcake and candles for Vito.

Except he didn’t get it eat it. Instead, the pair smushed it into Vito’s face, causing Ellie to remove the icing from his nose with her finger – which she promptly licked!

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola laughed off the blunder (Credit: BBC)

Ellie and Vito’s Jive

Janette quickly brushed the blunder off, as she went on to praise the pair for their jive at the weekend.

“Guys, that jive. What an amazing dance and what a way to kick off your Strictly journey,” she said.

Discussing the routine, Ellie said: “On the day, I woke up feeling so, so nervous. But then as soon as we got in the studio, I actually felt really calm.”

Ellie and Vito danced to Can’t Tame Her by Zara Larsson. They were joint second on the leaderboard, scoring 29 points.

This Saturday (September 30), Ellie will be performing the foxtrot. On how she’s adjusting to the new dance, the actress said: “It’s completely different. The fact you have to be in hold all the time. Even though the Foxtrot is a little slower, the steps are still quite quick, so I think I expected it to be a lot slower than it actually is.”

‘Sizzling chemistry’

Strictly viewers have been blown away by Ellie and Vito’s chemistry.

Taking to social media, one wrote: “Ellie and Vito, oh I can feel the chemistry from my TV sizzling.” Another added: “Now that’s how you do it. Wow, that was fantastic from Ellie and Vito. No previous dance experience…oozing confidence. Lots of great energy and chemistry.”

Ellie and Vito in rehearsals (Credit: BBC)

Someone else said: “Love this partnership so much. Can’t wait for what is next for Ellie & Vito.”

Opening up about being paired together, Ellie previously told The Sun: “I was so excited when I found out it was [Vito]. We were both screaming.”

She described him as “the most genuine and loving person” before adding that he gives “the best cuddles”.

