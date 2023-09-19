Aljaz Skorjanec makes the most adorable confession about seeing daughter Lyra for the first time

Former Strictly dancer Aljaz Skorjanec has made the most adorable confession about seeing his daughter for the very first time.

The doting dad shares the bundle of joy with wife Janette Manrara. The pair got engaged back in 2015 and married two years later. Then in July this year, Janette and Aljaz welcomed their first daughter Lyra.

And now, weeks after Lyra’s birth, Janette and Aljaz have opened up about that special moment – with Jannette calling it “the most perfect day.”

Strictly star Aljaz makes adorable confession about baby Lyra

Speaking to Hello, Janette revealed how seeing Lyra for the first time was “magical”. She explained: “You hear about it, but until you experience it, you don’t understand how deep that love is, from the first moment, when you see that baby in your arms. It’s an exceptional feeling.”

Aljaz, who cut the umbilical cord, also agreed. He then issued an adorable statement about when he saw his daughter. He said: “I never thought I could love anyone or anything as much as Janette, but when you see your child for the first time, it’s something else. All that little thing needs is your love and there’s nothing else you want to give.”

Strictly star Janette Manrara’s postpartum journey

It comes after Janette admitted she wanted to be back on stage by Christmas.

Opening up earlier this month, she told her followers: “I want to share as much of it as I can with you guys because I want to do it safely so I can get back into dancing, and hopefully on stage for the Christmas shows with no rushing or doing anything that can damage my recovery. Because obviously it is quite an intense surgery and I need to be careful.”

She added: “Feeling confident and happy in my own skin and knowing that all that really matters is that Lyra and I are both healthy and happy. I’ll take each day one at a time and at my own pace. Sending love to all the moms out there in their own postpartum journeys. We’re all amazing!”

