Inside Man on BBC One: What is David Tennant – aka Vicar Henry Watling – in next?

As Inside Man wraps up on BBC One, you might be wondering what you can watch David Tennant in next…

Luckily for his fans, the actor has got some exciting projects lined up.

Here’s a round-up of David Tennant’s next roles after Inside Man…

Inside Man: What is David Tennant in next?

David Tennant has some exciting new projects ahead following his role in Inside Man.

You can watch him next in the upcoming Litvinenko, a new ITVX programme.

David Tennant stars as Alexander Litvinenko.

And, if the name rings the bell, it’s because the show is based on a horrifying true story.

In 2006, Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned with Polonium 210, a highly toxic radioactive substance.

When he died on November 23 2006, a major Scotland Yard investigation opened up into his murder.

Litvinenko on ITVX follows the story of the Scotland Yard officers who worked to prove who was responsible for Alexander Litvinenko’s death.

Alexander Litvinenko himself claimed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was responsible for his poisoning.

This led to one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police, much like the case dramatised in The Salisbury Poisonings.

ITVX has not confirmed an exact start date for Litvinenko yet.

However, we are expecting it to be released later this year.

ITVX – ITV’s new free streaming service – is set to launch later in 2022.

What else will Inside Man star David Tennant be in next?

David Tennant is set to star in a series called Hide next year.

He’ll star in the show with his wife and fellow actress Georgia Tennant.

David will also executively produce the new series.

Hide is based on the classical novel Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, and follows David Tennant as a disgraced journalist who stumbles upon a story that could save his career.

The show erupts into a full-on thriller when he sees something he shouldn’t have.

The journalist is now targeted by unknown enemies who will do anything to silence him.

He is forced to go on the run as people around him keep going missing or dying, and he realises his own life is at risk.

The show is being developed by US streaming service Peacock and its UK distributor hasn’t been confirmed yet – but watch this space!

Will he return for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special?

Lots of former Doctor Who stars are returning for the 60 anniversary special of the show – and David Tennant is one of them!

The details about his return are still under wraps, but we know his sidekick Catherine Tate will also return as Donna Noble.

The 60th anniversary special will also feature Yasmin Finney from Heartstopper, and Bernard Cribbins will reprise his role as Wilfred Mott.

Filming was completed just before Bernard’s tragic death earlier this year.

The episode will be written by Russell T Davies, who also confirmed Neil Patrick Harris will feature in an undisclosed role.

Exciting!

We don’t have an exact date confirmed for the Doctor Who special yet, but we know it will air next year.

All episodes of Inside Man are now available to watch on iPlayer.

