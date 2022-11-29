I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Matt Hancock has only been followed by five of his campmates on social media following his jungle exit, it’s been claimed.

The disgraced politician divided the country when he joined I’m A Celebrity earlier this month.

Despite proving to be controversial, he still made it to the final after viewers voted for him to take part in the most Bushtucker Trials.

While he seemed to win over some of his campmates, it turns out he didn’t quite manage to convince them all to befriend him.

As a result, it’s been alleged that only five of his co-stars have since followed him on social media.

Matt Hancock hasn't been followed by all his co-stars

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Matt Hancock feud revealed?

Only Owen Warner, Babatunde Aleshe, Mike Tindall, Scarlette Douglas and Seann Walsh have chosen to follow Matt on Instagram.

However, Matt has followed Ant and Dec, Jill Scott, Boy George, Chris Moyles and Charlene White on Instagram.

At the time of going to press, they hadn’t appeared to follow the disgraced MP back, so could this be a sign of a secret feud?

It comes after Matt also appeared to be missing from a group dinner with his co-stars earlier this week.

Sue Cleaver – who also doesn’t appear to follow Matt on social media – was also seen to “snub” Matt in a group picture she shared.

What’s next for Matt Hancock?

Elsewhere, following Matt’s stint in the Aussie jungle, it was reported that he could be set for a “television career”.

However, according to former I’m A Celebrity campmate Edwina Currie, if Matt was to pursue this new career route, it would be a big mistake.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, former Conservative MP Edwina didn’t hold back on her thoughts of “immature” Matt.

She said: “I think he’s decided at the age of 43 and with a new girlfriend, that he wants a new life and wants to be a TV pundit. He thinks it’s going to be a wonderful, lucrative, well-paid job.

“Well, I’ve got news for him, because I’ve done that myself for many years. It ain’t enough to support two households!

“That’s what he’s going to have to do. And he’s going to find it really quite hard outside of Parliament – much harder than he thinks.”

She continued: “He’s tainted forever by his bad behaviour during the pandemic and by going off to the jungle.”

Edwina went on to argue that Matt will struggle to find work outside of Parliament.

She explained: “I think he sees that there is other work out there for somebody as wonderful as himself. Forgetting that most of his life that he’s been in politics.

“There’s nothing as ex as an ex-MP!”

Matt Hancock proved to be controversial

Matt on his stint in the jungle

Following his exit, he said: “I know it was controversial me coming here. I know some people said, ‘people in your position shouldn’t put themselves in embarrassing situations’.

“But we’re all human and we’ve all got lots of sides to our personalities. I just went in clear that I was going to be totally myself, as if the cameras weren’t on… and that is what I did.”

Meanwhile, he added: “And that is what I’m like in private. Take it or leave it, you know!”

