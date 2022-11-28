I’m A Celeb viewers baffled as Sue Cleaver ‘snubs’ Matt Hancock and Boy George in group picture

I’m A Celeb 2022 fans were left baffled over Sue Cleaver‘s surprising snub in her latest Instagram post.

The Coronation Street actress uploaded a photo that didn’t contain both Boy George or Matt Hancock in it, leaving fans confused.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue Cleaver (@officialsuecleaver)

I’m A Celeb 2022 star Sue Cleaver snubs campmates

Earlier today (Monday, November 28), Sue took to Instagram to share a snap with her 97.9k followers.

The picture sees Sue and her fellow I’m A Celebrity campmates standing in a circle, smiling down at the camera.

Scarlette Douglas is taking the picture and is flanked by Charlene White and Seann Walsh.

Chris Moyles can be seen grinning for the camera next to Sue, who is stood next to Mike Tindall.

Mike is stood next to Babatunde Aleshe, who is next to Hollyoaks star Owen Warner.

Next to Owen is the Queen of the Jungle, Jill Scott.

“That’s a wrap!!” Sue has captioned the post.

However, as many fans have noticed, there are two notable absentees from Sue’s picture.

Both Matt Hancock and Boy George are nowhere to be seen in the photo – and Sue’s fans are confused.

Matt and Boy George weren’t in Sue’s picture (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver’s followers react

Upon noticing the significant lack of Matt and Boy George, a number of Sue’s followers took to the comment section to ask the same question – where are they?

“Why isn’t Matt there?” one of her followers asked.

“Matt not invited?” another asked.

“Everyone like ‘wheres Matt’ BG [Boy George] isn’t there either lol,” a third then commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue Cleaver (@officialsuecleaver)

“What happened to Matt? Didn’t he want to join in the fun?” another asked.

“Ha ha no George or Matt. Showing their true colours. Real people right here,” a fifth wrote.

“Clearly showing your true colours. No Matt!!!” another said.

However, Sue later shared another group photo and this time all of the campmates were seen along with their loved ones.

She wrote: “The gang’s back together.”

Jill won I’m A Celebrity 2022 (Credit: ITV)

What happened on I’m A Celeb 2022 last night?

Last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw the winner of this year’s series announced.

It was revealed that Jill had won the public vote, meaning she became the first Queen of the Jungle since 2019.

“I just can’t believe it. Honestly, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she’s done,” Jill said after winning.

“We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner, we couldn’t have got through it without all of us.”

It’s safe to say that viewers were ecstatic that Jill had won this year’s show.

“YAY!! The right person won, absolutely loved Jill from the start!!” one viewer tweeted.

“Queen Jill, absolutely delighted, the most genuine, kind, empathetic and so bloody funny, she really does deserve it. Love Owen too but there can be only one winner. Go Jill,” another then said.

“I’m glad that Jill Scott is Queen of the Jungle, but it’s a shame that the series had to be tarnished by the inclusion of Matt Hancock which has hurt so many at a time where we need TV to bring us some escapism,” a third wrote.

