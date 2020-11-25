ITV bosses have confirmed the transmission date for the final of I’m A Celebrity.

Fans have been loving this year’s series, but according to reports it’s soon going to be all over.

So when is the final, and who will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle?

The final isn’t far away (Credit: ITV)

When will the I’m A Celebrity final be on?

According to The Mirror, the final will take place on Friday December 4.

That means we only have a just over a week to go until it’s all over.

Viewers will have to settle in for a frantic last week of trials and, of course, evictions.

With a longer episode this Sunday, we could see the process begin.

Campmates have been in Wales this year (Credit: ITV)

How is I’m A Celebrity different this year?

Because of coronavirus travel restrictions, ITV relocated the show from its normal Australian base to Gwyrch Castle in north Wales.

All contestants and crew had to self-isolate for two weeks before filming started.

And there has also been a slight change in format, with the Saturday-night live shows replaced by a highlights show with unseen footage.

Previous series have run for up to 23 days, but this year the series is shorter.

This year the series will last for 20 days.

Jordan is the current favourite (Credit: ITV)

Who is tipped to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity?

With only a week to go, the latest betting odds see Jordan North as favourite at evens.

Closely behind is Vernon Kaye at 10/3, Giovanna Fletcher at 9/2 and Mo Farah at 10/1.

Also at 10/1 is Shane Richie.

Then there’s a bit of a gap: Beverley Callard comes in at 25/1, AJ Pritchard is 33/1 and Russell Watson, Victoria Derbyshire and Ruthie Henshall are 50/1.

Jessica Plummer and Hollie Arnold are long shots at 100/1.

