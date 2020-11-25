Shane Richie and Jessica Plummer have been voted to take part in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity trial (Wednesday November 25).

The former EastEnders actors have to endure a gruesome-looking challenge called ‘Sickening Stalls’.

And, judging by footage released by ITV, it’s going to be another ickey one.

What do Shane Richoe and Jessica Plummer have to in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity?

In the clip, Jessica, 28, and Shane, 56, look nervous as they prepare for the trial.

On the counter is a creamy-looking drink.

Read more: Beverley on I’m A Celeb: Viewers in hysterics as she puts her foot in it over Vernon’s career

Host Ant McPartlin asks: “This is an ‘avaca-toe’ smoothie. Any idea what it is?”

When the pair fail to answer, he says: “Blended chicken’s feet.”

Shane and Jessica take on tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

As Jessica prepares to slurp the smoothie, Shane asks Jessica: “Want me to hold your hand? You’ll smash it.”

Jessica picks up the drink and whispers under her breath: “Don’t smell it, drink it really, really quickly.”

Jessica had to drink it all (Credit: ITV)

The former soap star then forces it all the way down, but Shane is feeling even more discomfort than her: she’s squeezing on to his hand for dear life.

“Jess, I can’t feel my thumb. JESS, I CAN’T FEEL MY THUMB!” he shouts.

But, despite gagging and retching, Jessica is told to finish it all.

Shane has been on a lot recently (Credit: ITV)

What else has Shane been up to in the castle?

It’s been a busy time for Shane in the castle over the past 24 hours.

Last night (Tuesday November 24) viewers saw him take part in TWO challenges – the Castle Coin challenge and then a Bushtucker Trial.

And viewers thought he was getting too much air time.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie screams as he faces 200 spiders in The Cruel Jewels trial

One viewer tweeted: “Why is Shane doing the Castle Coin Challenge AND the trial? I hate him.”

Another said: “Shane getting lots of screen time tonight?! No thanks.”

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV tonight (Wednesday November 25)