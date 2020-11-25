I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie did his first solo trial last night and some viewers have accused the show of using fake creepy crawlies.

During Tuesday (November 24) evening’s episode, the former EastEnders actor took on The Cruel Jewels, which saw him crawling through glass cases and getting up close and personal with some horrible beasties.

On I’m A Celebrity, Shane Richie did his first solo trial (Credit: ITV)

What happened during Shane Richie’s trial on I’m A Celebrity?

At one point in the trial, Shane had to sit with his head raised through an opening in a glass case containing 200 spiders.

The Aflie Moon actor used his tongue to unscrew two stars, all the while gagging on webs and spitting them out, while spiders crawled around his head.

The former EastEnders actor had to face beasties including snakes and spiders (Credit: ITV)

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly kept on telling him how many spiders were in with him and he clapped back, laughing as he told the duo they didn’t have to keep reminding him.

Read more: AJ Pritchard: Girlfriend Abbie Quinnen reveals she cried over I’m A Celeb star’s ‘romantic’ gesture

However, on Twitter, a number of I’m A Celeb viewers have accused the show of trying to make the task look scarier than it actually was by using fake spiders. Others thought the critters, particularly those near Shane’s face, looked dead.

Viewers claimed some of the spiders in Shane Richie’s trial were fake (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celeb viewers say about the spiders in The Cruel Jewels trial?

One said: “I call absolute [bleep] on those spiders. Only about 10 of them were real and they were miles away from his face. The ones in front of his face were either dead or fake. #ImACeleb.”

Another tweeted: “Disappointed with the fake spiders in tonight’s trial. None of them moved and then it was strange when Shane returned to camp and Victoria asked ,’Did they move?'”

A third wrote: “Did anyone else think Shane’s trial was very tame and those 200 spiders, some of them look fake. The Australian version had far more critters in the tasks #ImACeleb.”

Disappointed with the fake spiders in tonight’s trial. None of them moved and then it was strange when Shane returned to cap and Victoria asked “Did they move?”#ImaCeleb pic.twitter.com/f8yInKHmdw — Nigel Hoskins (@Hosk26) November 24, 2020

Did anyone else think Shane's trual was very tame and those 200 spiders, some of them look fake. The Australian version have far more critters in the tasks #ImACeleb — Shorty1962 (@Shorty19621) November 24, 2020

“Can someone please tell me where the 200 spiders were in that trial?” said a fourth viewer. “I’m sure their were four real ones and the rest fake.”

Someone else said: “Surely I wasn’t the only one to notice the fake/dead spiders placed in front of Shane to make it look like there were lots by his face? #ImACeleb.”

Read more: Ant and Dec clear up criticism over Beverley Callard’s ‘vegan’ Scotch egg

“@imacelebrity that was not 200 spiders, and you could clearly see some were either dead or fake on the base stuck down on gum,” said another.

In the end, Shane managed to bring back an impressive 12 stars for the camp.

ITV declined to comment on this story.

Can someone please tell me where the 200 spiders were in that trial? 👀 I’m sure their was 4 real ones and the rest fake 😂😂 ffs #ImACeleb — G L E N N ✌🏼 (@Glennbob123) November 24, 2020

@imacelebrity that was not 200 spiders, and you could clearly see some were either dead or fake on the base stuck down on gum. #ImACeleb #imacelebrity — Moonoi (@MoonoiMartyn) November 24, 2020

Surely I wasn't the only one to notice the fake/ dead spiders placed in front of Shane to make it look like there were lots by his face? #ImACeleb — Carl Clark (@cclarky1981) November 24, 2020

What did you think of the spiders in Shane Richie’s trial? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.