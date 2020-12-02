I’m A Celebrity viewers are tipping Mo Farah to be crowned King of the Castle after his performance in tonight’s trial (December 2).

Mo took part in Game of Groans alongside Strictly star AJ Pritchard.

And, although the duo only won three out of six stars, viewers have now decided that Olympian Mo will win something altogether bigger.

They’re tipping him to be named King of the Castle.

I’m A Celebrity viewers are calling Mo Farah as their winner (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to I’m A Celebrity star Mo Farah in tonight’s trial?

Dec introduced the trial to Mo and AJ.

He said: “On the board are 16 shields, they each have a number on the front and one the reverse is a painted symbol.

“Your job is to memorise the symbols and their position on the board. You’ll be seated on these thrones behind you here and spun around for 60 seconds.

I’m loving Mo more and more – he just makes me smile so much.

“While you spin the symbols will be revealed for you to memorise. When you stop, they’ll be hidden and you’ll be tested on which symbol is where.

“There are three rounds, two stars to win in each round, so a total of six stars. Each star is worth a meal for camp.”

Ant added that the duo would also face a few “surprises along the way”.

Clearly spooked before the trial even began, Mo let out a scream as a leaf blew near him!

Mo and AJ took part in Game of Groans and viewers loved it – mainly because of Mo (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers react to tonight’s trial

The pair were soon covered in mealworms, crickets, cockroaches and maggots – much to the delight of the I’m A Celebrity viewers.

“Oh Mo,” said one with the crying with laughter emojis.

“Mo is so cute. Love him so much,” said another.

A third added: “I honestly didn’t think I would love Mo as much as I do, he’s a national treasure.”

“Mo is what 2020 needed!!” another tweeted.

Others said Mo was “hilarious” in the trial and called it “telly gold”.

Who do viewers want to win?

With the final almost upon us, it seems viewers have decided who they want to be King of the Castle and, as a result of tonight’s show, it might just be Mo.

Yes, after being knighted by The Queen, it appears another honour is set to come the way of Sir Mo Farah.

“Mo to win!” declared another.

“Jordan, Gi and Mo for the top three,” said another.

“I’m going to be furious if Mo doesn’t win,” another declared.

“I absolutely love Mo, he is my winner. He is such a genuinely nice man and so funny,” another added.

Mo’s antics had hosts Ant and Dec in hysterics as a result of his trial tonight (Credit: YouTube)

What else happened on tonight’s show?

Also tonight, Mo had viewers in stitches as he perfected his East End accent with a little help from Shane Richie.

Mo followed Shane around the campfire as he perfected his Phil Mitchell walk and accent, yelling lines like: “Alfie, this is my manor!”

Shane said: “He’s moving along nicely with the East End accent and I reckon if we’re here for another couple of days, he could be a new regular in the Queen Vic.”

Viewers loved it.

One tweeted: “Mo as Phil Mitchell [crying with laughter emoji. He has had me in stitches this whole series!”

“Mo learning to be Phil Mitchell has made my night!” said another.

“Mo is a national treasure,” another declared.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV every night at 9pm.

