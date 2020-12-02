I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have confirmed the 2020 series WILL feature the iconic Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

The trial, which is the challenge for the final four campmates, has been a part of the show for years.

However, some viewers worried it would be scrapped this year as the show has moved from Australia to Wales due to coronavirus.

The I’m A Celebrity Cyclone trial WILL happen during the 2020 series (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Will the Celebrity Cyclone feature in I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Ant and Dec confirmed the Celebrity Cyclone is “coming soon”.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “What’s happening to celebrity cyclone this year @antanddec?”

Ant and Dec’s joint Twitter account replied: “Coming soon……”

Fans were thrilled as one person replied: “FAVOURITE TRIAL!!! Knew you wouldn’t let us down!!”

Another wrote: “Best part of the show #ImACeleb. Can’t wait for it!”

However, one asked: “How on earth are you going to pull that off?!”

Meanwhile, last night, viewers saw Russell Watson and Jessica Plummer leave the show in a double vote-off.

Remaining in the camp is Giovanna Fletcher, Shane Richie, Vernon Kay, AJ Pritchard, Jordan North and Sir Mo Farah.

Jessica and Russell left I’m A Celebrity 2020 last night (Credit: ITV)

Who do viewers think will win I’m A Celebrity?

Now with just six celebrities remaining, fans have predicted who they think will win.

Many think Giovanna, who is the last woman standing in camp, will be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

One said on Twitter: “Giovanna to win #ImACelebrity please!”

Another wrote: “C’mon Sistas. GIOVANNA TO WIN!!! We can do this.”

Some I’m A Celebrity viewers want Giovanna Fletcher to win (Credit: ITV)

A third added: “Can’t believe Giovanna is the only woman left in the camp! Go on Giovanna do it for the girls and win.”

Others wanted Sir Mo and Vernon to win.

One tweeted: “Giovanna, Mo and Vernon have absolutely carried this season so one of them better win.”

Another said: “I’ve been splitting my votes between Mo and Vernon every night. Hope one of them wins.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

