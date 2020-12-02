Jordan North stunned I’m A Celebrity viewers and himself last night when he revealed his body transformation.

The radio DJ admitted to campmate Shane Richie that he hasn’t seen his body like that before.

As the pair were in the castle washroom, Shane pointed out Jordan’s toned bod.

Jordan North looked surprised by his body transformation on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Jordan North say on I’m A Celebrity?

Shane said: “You’ve got a bit ripped there mate. You’ve got a six pack going on underneath there.”

Jordan replied: “I have, haven’t I! I’ve not seen that before. That’s because I haven’t drank beer!”

Shane pointed out: “You can see the definition there, see it?” to which Jordan exclaimed: “Oh God!”

Jordan showed off his abs on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Shane shouted: “Jordan’s got a six pack everyone!”

Jordan added: “I’ve got a six pack!”

Shane may have said that I was getting a bit of a six pack which is very flattering.

He continued: “I work out every day at the gym…” to which Shane joked: “And then you go straight to the pub.”

Jordan said: “Well yeah. I run twice a week and stuff.”

As Jordan grinned over his ripped bod, Shane said: “Mate look at that, that’s brilliant.”

Jordan looked chuffed with his six pack! (Credit: ITV)

Speaking in The Telegraph, Jordan said: “Shane may or may not have said… sorry I’m blushing.

“Shane may have said that I was getting a bit of a six pack which is very flattering.

“And Shane Richie was very complimentary.”

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

Viewers were also stunned by Jordan’s body.

One said on Twitter: “Six-pack or not, Jordan North has an amazing body! Hope he’s happy about it!”

Another wrote: “Not going to lie, Jordan does have a nice body.”

A third tweeted: “I wish I got abs as quick as Jordan.”

Another joked: “Jordan stroking his abs and being so shocked is a mood.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

