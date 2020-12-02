I’m A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend has a sweet theory about a little visitor he had in the camp this week.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was visited by a robin while he was chilling in camp and those closest to him are convinced they know who it really was.

Sadly, while AJ has been on the show, his beloved Nan passed away.

Who visited I’m A Celebrity star AJ in camp?

While the dancer has yet to have been informed of his loss, his family think his Nan has already paid him a visit from the beyond.

“There was a robin that went in and robins are known to visit a relative once they’ve passed,” AJ’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen told Mail Online.

“We believe that robin was actually AJ’s Nan and seeing that robin gave huge, huge comfort to the family.”

The bird appeared less than a day after AJ’s Nan died.

A robin flew into the I’m A Celebrity camp (Credit: ITV)

What did Curtis say on Instagram about their nan?

Curtis first broke the sad news on his Instagram.

“It is following our Grandad’s wishes that myself and AJ are to carry on with the current projects we are committed to,” he said.

AJ won’t be told about his Nan until he leaves I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

“Grandad said to myself and AJ that it would break his heart for us to stop what we were doing as Nanna had such pride in our work.”

He revealed that his brother, AJ, won’t be told the tragic news until I’m A Celebrity is over.

“AJ will stay in the castle and continue making her proud wherever she is watching from,” he added.

Curtis is currently being forced to self-isolate (SplashNews.com)

Has Curtis got COVID-19?

According to reports, Curtis recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Thankfully, it’s believed that the Love Island star currently has no symptoms of the virus.

“It’s just terrible luck for Curtis,” a source told Metro. “He followed all the rules by the letter of the law, quarantined for two weeks and kept himself to himself.”

Consequently, filming for the new series of Celebs Go Dating has been halted.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

