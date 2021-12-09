Ant and Dec hit out at Prime Minister Boris Johnson again on I’m A Celebrity.

In last night’s show (Wednesday December 8), the Geirdie presenting duo once again performed an “Evening Prime Minister” gag.

And it went down a storm with fans.

Ant and Dec made another “Evening Prime Minister” gag (Credit: ITV)

What did Ant and Dec say about the Prime Minister?

The “Evening Prime Minister” gags have been a feature of his week’s shows as Mr Johnson faces pressure because of the Christmas party scandal.

And last night Ant and Dec made another potshot.

Ant started the ball rolling when he talked about the comings and goings in camp.

“So they’ve decided to cover it all up,” he said.

“Not a great idea that, is it?” Dec asked, grimacing.

“If we’ve learned one thing… in the last 24 hours… is that you can’t get away with covering things up,” Ant continued.

Boris came under fire again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“PMQs for short”

“That will come back to bite them at some point,” Dec continued. “It might take a year, but it will happen.

“The situation was as clear as day, we all watched the video of them getting the question wrong.”

And making reference to their mention during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Commons yesterday, Dec continued…

“It was obvious what happened. Even Ant and Dec are ahead of the Prime Minister…. sorry, Danny Miller…. on this one.

“Don’t worry, we’ll launch an inquiry or something. Not that that’ll do anything.”

Ant stepped in and said: “Anyway, back to camp… where Frankie’s been hitting Naughty Boy with a few personal music questions.

“Or PMQs for short,” Dec quipped.

How did viewers react?

Viewers took to Twitter to express their delight in the daily “Evening Prime Minister” gags.

One chuckled: “#imaceleb Boris getting rinsed every night now by Ant & Dec. [cry laugh emoji]”

A second wrote: “Ant & Dec and their digs at Boris is life haha!! #ImACeleb @antanddec.”

“Ant & Dec are making this series [cry laugh emoji] these jokes about Boris every night are the best [cry laugh emoji],” another added.

A fourth said: “Ant & Dec ripping Boris apart every night is the TV highlight of the year. #ImACeleb.”