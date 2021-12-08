I’m A Celebrity fans were left divided last night after Ant and Dec took a swipe at Boris Johnson on last night’s show (Tuesday, December 7).

The duo’s jibes at the Prime Minister come amid reports that the PM and other members of government held a Christmas party last year, despite the rest of the country being in lockdown at the time.

Why did Ant and Dec make a dig at Boris Johnson?

“Evening, Prime Minister” (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec definitely didn’t hold back last night when it came to taking a swipe at Boris Johnson last night. Following reports of a Christmas party that allegedly happened last year during a national lockdown, Ant and Dec capitalised on the opportunity to make their biggest dig yet at Boris Johnson.

During the show last night, Ant and Dec spoke about how the campmates at Gwrych Castle had chosen a new camp leader. Ex-football star David Ginola had been camp leader until last night when he was replaced by ex-BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin.

“That means David’s reign is over,” Ant said. “But they weren’t celebrating.”

It was at this point that Ant and Dec began taking swipes at Boris Johnson and the reports of a Christmas party.

What did Ant and Dec say about Boris Johnson?

“They didn’t have a party,” Ant continued. “They categorically deny any suggestions that they had a party.”

The crew behind the camera began to laugh at that point, and Dec can be seen smirking alongside his co-host.

“And this fictional party,” Ant continued, “Definitely didn’t involve cheese and wine or a secret Santa!”

Leaning into the camera, Dec then delivers the killing blow.

“Evening Prime Minster!” he says. “For now.”

The official I’m A Celebrity account posted the short clip on Twitter last night, and the reaction from fans of the show was very mixed, to say the least.

How did fans react?

A Christmas party at Number 10 allegedly happened during a national lockdown last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Moments like these are why Ant and Dec clean up every year at the awards,” one fan wrote. “The best and it isn’t even close.”

“Who’d have thought that it was Ant and Dec that would finally bring [Boris] Johnson down,” another viewer mused.

“You can send one message to your 1994 self…,” a third fan said. “Me: PJ and Duncan are going to bring down the government.”

“A lot more oomph to Dec’s delivery of that line than usual. Genuine anger behind it methinks. Well done lads, point very well made,” another viewer replied.

However, other fans of the show were far less on board with Ant and Dec’s jibe at Boris Johnson.

“It’s a TV entertainment show, not your political point scoring show,” one viewer fumed.

“Now I know why I’ve never been a follower of A and D,” a second fan said.

“Why are ITV allowing Ant and Dec to make cheap political jibes against the PM? I’m A Celebrity is an entertainment programme, not a political propaganda channel,” a third fan angrily tweeted.

