I’m A Celebrity viewers think Sir Mo Farah is the contestant most likely to win this year’s series.

Last night (Sunday, November 8), ITV delighted viewers with a hilarious special episode looking back at 18 years and 19 series of jungle drama.

And the end of the episode, called A Jungle Story, revealed the full line-up for the new series.

The I’m A Celebrity line-up includes Sir Mo Farah (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the line-up of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2020?

This year’s I’m A Celebrity will include Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, former EastEnders stars Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie, Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard and track athlete Sir Mo Farah.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Viewers surprised as Holly Willoughby is missing from A Jungle Story

Completing the line-up are ex Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard, presenter Vernon Kay, author Giovanna Fletcher, TV host Victoria Derbyshire and paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold.

I’m A Celeb viewers think Mo Farah is going to win (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity fans say about Mo Farah?

On Twitter, fans of the show have said they think Mo Farah is the most likely to win.

One tweeted: “Mo Farah is 100 per cent winning #ImACeleb.”

Another said: “I would bet money that Sir Mo Farah will win I’m a Celeb this year. He’s such a legend. Roll on Sunday. #ImACeleb.”

Think Mo Farah has got it in the bag for I’m A Celeb this year.

A third wrote: “I’m A Celeb new line-up ain’t really fair on the celebs. I can already tell you, Mo Farah will win. His a national treasure. #ImACeleb.”

Someone else agreed: “He is my pick too.”

Finally, a fifth put: “Think Mo Farah has got it in the bag for I’m A Celeb this year.”

Mo Farah is 100% winning #ImACeleb — Tom (@BatemanTom18) November 9, 2020

I would bet money that Sir Mo Farah will win I’m a Celeb this year. He’s such a legend. Roll on Sunday.. #ImACeleb — Lydia Walker (@LydWalkerR5) November 9, 2020

He is my pick too👌x — Neal (@NealNruparelia) November 9, 2020

think Mo Farah has got it in the bag for I’m A Celeb this year 🤗🤔 #ImACeleb #imacelebrity — Luceeee🐿 (@LucyMaken99) November 9, 2020

Ant and Dec’s first ever Bushtucker Trial

During I’m A Celebrity… A Jungle Story, viewers also got to see hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly take on their first ever Bushtucker Trial.

The presenting duo, who usually watch the celebs put through the torturous challenges safely from the sidelines, got stuck in to three trials involving snakes, spiders, cockroaches and other creepy crawlies.

They also disgusted viewers by chowing down on culinary horrors such as fish eyes, blended cockroaches and a pig penis.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly did their first ever Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity contestants’ ‘transition shock’ could make them ‘act out sexually’

All in all, viewers on social media said they enjoyed the episode, however a number felt puzzled that it didn’t mention Holly Willoughby.

The This Morning star stepped in as a guest presenter in 2018 while Ant took a break from his TV career, following his drink driving conviction.

Who do you think is going to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.