I’m A Celebrity returned to screens last night for a hilarious look-back episode and some viewers wondered why Holly Willoughby was missing.

Ahead of the new series of the popular realtiy TV series, which will film at Gwrych Castle in Wales this year for the first time ever, ITV treated viewers on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

To celebrate the upcoming 20th series, Sunday (November 8) evening’s A Jungle Story showed some of the funniest and most shocking moments of I’m A Celeb of the last 18 years.

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly took a look back at 18 years of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity… A Jungle Story viewers say about Holly Willoughby?

Some of those watching at home noticed that TV’s Holly Willoughby was missing.

The This Morning host famously stepped in to guest present I’m A Celebrity in 2018 alongside Dec Donnelly, when Ant McPartlin took a break from TV following his drink driving conviction.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up finally confirmed and fans are already disagreeing

Viewers at the time loved having the daytime telly star presenting their favourite reality series.

Holly Willoughby was a guest host on I’m A Celebrity in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Watching last night, one said: “Didn’t really talk about the year Holly hosted or show any trials from that year #ImACeleb #junglestory.”

Another said: “Bit weird to do a whole section on how Ant and Dec are besties and no one can ever do #ImACeleb like they do and completely not mention when Holly stepped in. They are brilliant, but Holly was also ace.”

I love Ant and Dec but when Holly filled in she was great!

A third wrote, “Ant and Dec just forgetting Holly presented in 2018 #ImACeleb” and added in a separate tweet: “Surprised they haven’t shown anything from when Holly presented #ImACeleb.”

Someone else put: “I love Ant and Dec but when Holly filled in she was great! #ImACeleb.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Didn't really talk about the year holly hosted or show any trials from that year #ImACeleb #junglestory — Claire Franklin (@clairebear2507) November 8, 2020

Bit weird to do a whole section on how Ant and Dec are besties and no one can ever do #ImACeleb like they do and completely not mention when Holly stepped in. They are brilliant, but Holly was also ace. — ⭐️ Kerry Barrett ⭐️ 🥂 (@kerrybean73) November 8, 2020

Ant and Dec just forgetting holly presented in 2018 💀 #ImACeleb — tasha ♡ (@hollywillsuk) November 8, 2020

surprised they haven’t showed anything from when holly presented #ImACeleb — tasha ♡ (@hollywillsuk) November 8, 2020

I love Ant and Dec but when Holly filled in she was great!! #ImACeleb — Emma 🏳️‍🌈 (@ERBQ1991) November 8, 2020

I’m A Celebrity full line-up

Elsewhere, the progamme revealed the full line-up for the new series, which is filming in the UK because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV has revealed the full line-up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity coronavirus crisis as AJ Pritchard tests positive

The celebs taking part this year are Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, former EastEnders stars Shane Richie and Jessica Plummer, Corrie’s Beverley Callard, athlete Mo Farah, dancer AJ Pritchard, presenter Vernon Kay, author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, presenter Victoria Derbyshire and paralympian Hollie Arnold.

Are you excited for the new series? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.