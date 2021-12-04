I’m A Celebrity viewers all saying the same thing as Kadeena gives up phone call home for Louise

I’m A Celebrity viewers were moved by Kadeena giving up her phone call home for Louise, but were upset that both stars weren’t given the chance to make a call.

In tonight’s episode (Saturday, December 4) six celebs had to take on the first round of a new challenge, The Lair.

Adam was with Arlene, Kadeena and Louise were together and so were Danny and David.

The pair were in shackled together in a cage and in the order the pairs were able to free themselves was the order they got to go and visit a wishing well.

The first pair to escape would get a choice of all the wishes at the well, the second could choose from the remainder and the third pair could choose from the last two coins.

Kadeena and Louise were paired together in the latest challenge (Credit: ITV)

The pair had to flip a coin, however each coin had a positive side and a negative side.

Kadeena and Louise finished third and were the last to pick the coin.

The positive side had a phone call home and on the reverse side was the risk of one of them having to do the next trial.

I’m A Celebrity fans all saying the same thing as Kadeena gives up her phone call

Kadeena offered for Louise to have the phone call home if they won saying: “I’ll be grand without it, you’ve got your husband and kids.”

Kadeena decided Louise should have the phone call, but viewers think they both deserved a call home (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Why did Adam Woodyatt split from his wife after 22 years?

Tearful, Louise said she was going to cry calling Kadeena sweet.

They successfully flipped the coin and Louise won a call home.

Louise said: “I love you Kadeena. I’m speechless with what Kadeena has done. That’s the biggest gift she could give me at this point. I’m so thankful.”

Fans were moved by Kadeena offering Louise the phone call.

Aww Kadeena willing to give up a phone call from home for Louise ❤ #ImACeleb — Jade ❤️💚🎄// #TeamDannyMiller #ImACeleb (@KittyKat3801) December 4, 2021

Kadeena giving Louise a chance for her to get a phone call 😭😭 so sweet!! #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/E8QmLadUT2 — Leighanne🦄 ⚯͛ △⃒⃘🚀 (@TinyPurplePug) December 4, 2021

That’s so nice from Kadeena #ImACeleb — Grace 🦄🎟 (@grace_is_sugoi) December 4, 2021

However some fans were saying both Kadeena and Louise deserved to have a phone call home, saying it was unfair that Kadeena couldn’t have a call too.

That is so unfair that only one of them gets a phone call #ImACeleb — Amy💙 (@absolutelyamyyy) December 4, 2021

they should really let both of them have one ?? #imaceleb — heaven (@heavencarterrr) December 4, 2021

#Louise was like yep! Didn’t even hesitate 🙁 Poor #Kadeena, it’s a shame they both couldn’t get one #ImACeleb — Sarah Davies (@Sarah_Chick023) December 4, 2021

The phone call home one is so unfair#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Chloe BSc ♊️ (@PastelUnicorn5) December 4, 2021

What about Kadeena's phone call home? #ImACeleb — Kayleigh Natasha (@KayleighAnslow) December 4, 2021

#ImACeleb Kadeena was paired with Louise! The pair of them should have had a phone call! — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) December 4, 2021

Read more: I’m A Celebrity stars who’ve credited the show with boosting their self confidence

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV and on ITV Hub.

‘s mosE Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.