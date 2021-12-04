I’m A Celebrity is known for putting its celebs through a tough three weeks of eating rice beans and taking part in daring trials.

But amongst the difficult challenges, many celebs have admitted that it’s actually helped their self-confidence blossom.

Here are some contestants who have left I’m A Celebrity feeling so much more confident.

Jacqueline gained more confidence after her stint in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity Queen Jacqueline Jossa

EastEnders star Jacqueline shared that she ”felt at her lowest” just before entering I’m A Celeb.

However, her jungle win was a major ”turning point” in her life.

She said: “I’ve grown in confidence and found who I am as a person.

“I have always been known as Lauren from EastEnders, or a doormat, or whatever you call it, and coming in here I have actually proved myself.”

Since being crowned Queen of the Jungle, Jacqueline has become quite the fashion icon and even started her clothing collection with In The Style.

Emily shared an emotional speech before leaving the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Emily Atack

After her stint in the jungle, Emily Atack shared an emotional speech that broke all of our hearts.

She said: “This place has given me so much self acceptance. I will never, ever doubt myself again.”

Emily entertained us all with her bubbly and friendly personality.

But one thing that also stuck out on the show was her body positivity.

When she finally returned to the UK, she shared an inspirational post about her body image.

She captioned it: “Can’t believe the amount of articles & comments about my bod. Some good, some bad. I will never EVER use a Slimming App ever again.

“We are all different shapes and sizes. We are all unique. Some have rock hard abs and others have a bit of Jam Roly-poly, it’s all ok!!!”

Georgia Toffolo enjoys a moment under the jungle shower (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Toffolo

MIC star Georgia Toffolo has inspired us all with her positive outlook in the jungle.

She won the nation’s hearts with her wonderfully kind and friendly attitude.

It’s no surprise that she took the jungle crown back in 2017.

When asked if she had any advice for future contestants she said: “Be yourself! The British public are clever, they know when you’re trying to be someone you’re not.”

“Relax and enjoy it – you’ll never experience anything like it ever again!”

Scarlett Moffat won I’m A Celeb and said it was a ‘learning curve’ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Scarlett Moffatt

After winning I’m A Celebrity, Scarlett started to feel much more confident in her own body.

She said: “It was a massive learning curve.”

“I feel like a much more confident person walking out of here. I didn’t expect to have any cliches in here.”

