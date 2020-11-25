I’m A Celebrity star Vernon Kay got teary tonight after his campmates chose him to enjoy a luxury spa.

During Wednesday (November 25) evening’s episode, there was a special challenge and the celebs drew sticks from buckets to see who would be taking part.

What happened on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity?

Actress Jessica Plummer, author Giovanna Fletcher, Corrie‘s Beverley Callard and West End star Ruthie Henshall all picked out sticks with red markings, meaning they had to take on Mean Massage.

The challenge involved them lying down on massage tables while all manner of horrific beasties crawled over them for 12 minutes.

Hilariously, Giovanna said at one point: “I think one is near my foo-foo. That’s not wanted!”

Some of the others, like DJ Jordan North did during his trials earlier in the series, tried to go to their “happy place”.

But they completed it, winning a special treat for their I’m A Celeb campmates.

Why did Vernon Kay get teary on I’m A Celeb?

They each had to choose one person who they thought should be able to experience a luxury spa at Gwrych Castle. And when Beverley chose Vernon, he got a bit emotional.

The former Family Fortunes host grew teary as Bev announced she had chosen him.

This is heaven, Bev, you’re an absolute beauty.

Giovanna, meanwhile, chose athlete Hollie Arnold, while Jess picked Giovanna and Ruthie nominated singer Russell Watson, as it’s is birthday.

Vernon said, as they enjoyed their treat: “I feel a million dollars, I really do. I’m ready for a Saturday night out.”

Vernon Kay was among the stars to enjoy a luxury spa tonight (Credit: ITV)

Their treat included yummy food, face masks and a dip in a hot tub.

Russell said: “I never thought I’d enjoy hummus so much… a birthday treat I wasn’t expecting.”

Giovanna gushed: “Oh my gosh, peppers, carrots, hummus, mango, strawberry, pineapple, grapes, honestly it was amazing.”

Vernon, thankful for the break from the strains of camp life, said: “This is heaven, Bev, you’re an absolute beauty.”

And viewers are lapping up the handsome charmer.

SO SO ADORABLE!! Vernon tearing up made me tear up too. He's my favorite right now tbh. 😭😭😭😭💕💕 #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity x — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) November 25, 2020

Most of Twitter simping over Vernon Kay for the 500th time during the spa retreat #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/7pcquM3n05 — Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) November 25, 2020

