I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller ‘breaks big show rule’ ahead of series premiere

I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller has “broken a big show rule” ahead of the new series debut this Sunday (November 21).

Former Emmerdale star Danny, 30, went to a former contestant for advice before all the celebs were revealed, according to reports.

How did Danny Miller break the I’m A Celebrity rules?

The Sun reports that Danny went to pal and fellow Emmerdale alumnus Adam Thomas for the lowdown on what to expect.

Danny said that he likes to keep a “step ahead” of things and valued Adam’s insight.

“I confided in Adam about me taking part as he is one of my best friends in the world,” he revealed.

“I feel like I am a step ahead as I’ve asked him questions about what it will be like.

“Obviously he was in Australia and this is in Wales but he has been amazing in helping to settle my nerves.”

Who else is in the I’m A Celebrity castle?

Danny is one of 10 celebs heading into Gwrych Castle this weekend for the 21st series.

He will join Richard Madeley, Frankie Bridge, David Ginola, Arlene Phillips and Louise Minchin in the castle.

They will appear alongside Kadeena Cox, Olympic diver Matty Lee, Naughty Boy, and Radio 1 Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy.

Soap stars Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson could join the show next week.

Why has Danny received criticism?

Danny has had a hectic time of things recently, so you can’t blame him for wanting to get some insight.

However, his appearance on the show has drawn criticism from some fans.

He addressed the trolls who sent abusive messages because he was leaving his newborn baby at home.

“[Some] people think it’s out of order, but there’s people who work for a less wage who have to go away and provide for their family who work in the Army, who don’t get contact and don’t get to see them for six months. he told The Mirror.