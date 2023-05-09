I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans convinced they know which two stars leave next

Tonight on I’m A Celebrity South Africa (May 9) all of the remaining celebrities were told they’d be taking part in a survival Bushtucker Trial – the second in a day!

With the final fast approaching, there was no respite for the stars following the departure of Joe Swash. Instead, a Bush Bulletin was delivered. “Please can you ALL get ready to leave camp!” it decreed.

Paul, Myleene, Fatima and Paul ahead of the trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa: Two stars are heading home

In the clearing, the celebrities were welcomed by host Declan Donnelly: “The whole gang!” he declared. Ant McPartlin added: “We’ve got news. The survival trials continue and you’ll all be taking part in this one. At the end of it, two people will be heading for home.”

The trial saw each celebrity locked in a crate, with their heads poking out. They were tasked with untangling a key from a series of cords, before unlocking the padlock keeping them trapped inside and ringing a bell.

Dean and Paul if I had a guess.

However, of course they weren’t alone in the crates. During the Trial, they were told critters would, of course, be added. The stars were then informed that the last two campmates left in their crates would be leaving camp for good. As the trial got underway, Ant said: “It’s very quiet.” Dec agreed and said: “It’s very tense!”

As the trial progressed, Fatima was the first to save herself, quickly followed by Myleene. Carol came next.

Jordan, Carol, Helen and Dean were up for the challenge (Credit: ITV)

So which two campmates left?

Viewers were left fuming when the show ended on a cliffhanger, with Paul, Dean, Tuffers, Jordan and Helen still in their boxes. However, fans of the show are convinced they know who’s heading home in tomorrow’s show.

One said: “Dean and Paul if I had a guess.” Another then added: “Dean’s given up I think.” A third commented: “It’s not looking good but really hope Dean gets out and wins the survival challenge.” “Dean and Paul,” another agreed. Another said: “If Paul doesn’t go after this trial I’m not watching it any more.” Another concluded: “Burrell better be out.”

