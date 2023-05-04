Stacey Solomon has made a shock confession about husband Joe Swash‘s appearance on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

ITV viewers were delighted when Joe was announced as the latest arrival to the camp, alongside Dean Gaffney, earlier this week. However Joe’s arrival in South Africa was apparently not so eagerly anticipated by his wife. In fact, Stacey didn’t even tune in to watch it!

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney are the latest campmates to arrive (Credit: ITV)

Joe Swash on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Joe was one of the favourites to appear on the new all-star spin-off of I’m A Celebrity, ever since the show was first announced.

He finally made his arrival at the camp on Tuesday (May 2) along with Dean Gaffney. The pair were immediately faced with a gruesome drinking trial.

However, the show was of course pre-recorded several months ago back in September. So long ago that Stacey yesterday confessed she and Joe had completely forgotten about it!

Joe had to complete a disgusting drinking trial when he arrived on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon makes shock confession

Taking to her Instagram Story last night (May 3), Stacey admitted that she had yet to watch husband Joe on the show. Filming herself getting ready for bed, she told fans: “I’m going to sort myself out and get ready to watch Joe in the jungle. We’re going to sit and watch it tonight in bed.”

I’ll be honest with you. Both of us forget he was even in it, so we missed it yesterday.

The Loose Women star then leaned in to make a confession: “I’ll be honest with you. Both of us forget he was even in it, so we missed it yesterday.” She started to giggle as she said: “So we’re going to catch up today. He filmed it so long ago,” Stacey explained, before going on to excuse her and Joe’s forgetfulness with “baby brain”.

Stacey forgot that husband Joe was on the show (Credit: Instagram)

Of course, Stacey and Joe welcomed baby Belle only a few months ago in February. The couple also share a one year old and a three year old. On top of this, Stacey has two children from a previous marriage and Joe has one.

Stacey went on to explain that she is currently sleeping in “two hour intervals” and is lucky to get a couple of hours each night, so we can definitely let her off!

