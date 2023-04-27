I’m A Celebrity viewers could see Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith form a “strong alliance” during their time on the South Africa spin-off, despite previous “bad blood” between them.

Body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, speculated that Shaun and Gillian could make a close connection. The contestants have a feud dating back to 2010, but body language expert Darren has predicted that they may be leaving it behind…

Shaun and Gillian could be putting their feud behind them (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith to form ‘strong alliance’?

While Shaun Ryder definitely didn’t seem happy to see Gillian McKeith when she first arrived as a surprise late entry, they might be able to form a strong connection. Earlier this week, the pair were tasked with the Lost Connection challenge to try and win a snack for camp.

Darren observed that the pair could be beginning to put their bad blood behind them. He shared: “Shaun showed immense dislike to Gillian as she walked into the camp. Obviously, there’s bad blood between each other, however, they did seem to find common ground. Initially, it seemed like he was trying to influence the other campmates when it came to Gillian, but eventually, they found this rapport and connection.”

Ironically, these two could go on to form a strong alliance.

While Darren added the pair are not “similar”, there was a switch between them when they completed the challenge. He added: “He seems a lot more accepting of her this time around. Ironically, these two could go on to form a strong alliance. They are quite an odd pairing and not in the slightest way similar, but there was certainly a switch between them.”

And Shaun will need all the allies he can get as Darren predicted tension between himself and Fatima. Darren revealed: “The niceness and pleasantness are beginning to wear off within the camp now. We saw Fatima pulling a few faces at Shaun over his snoring. She eventually went over to him and told him to stop. I predict there will be friction between them.”

Shaun and Gillian ‘bonded’ over their chest challenge (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans predict ‘beautiful friendship’

And fans of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa seem to think the same, as Shaun and Gillian McKeith bonded over the chest challenge.

One fan wrote: “Shaun and Gillian bonded doing the Chest Challenge together. It’s the start of a beautiful friendship!” Another fan said: “Gillian and Shaun having to do the trial together! I can’t cope!” A third fan added: “They want fights. That’s why they put Shaun and Gillian together for the Chest Challenge. Didn’t work though as they did well and seemed to get on.”

Maybe the pair are finally putting their feud behind them…

